“Alternate history, in my opinion, is a more demanding game than imagining the future,” the author William Gibson told The New York Times earlier this year. He added: “If only because conventional historical fiction, like history, is itself highly speculative.” History, even an imagined one, has its constraints; Rodham is a reminder of that. So is Gibson’s own novel Agency—which, like Rodham, is rooted in the history-forking trauma of the 2016 election and which, also like Rodham, is a meditation on the effects of choices made and foreclosed. Agency started out as a different book. Gibson described its evolution like this:

One day I was on Twitter and I saw the video of Trump coming down the escalator to announce his campaign. Oh yeah! And all of my bad scenario gears stirred uneasily, but, you know, I’m not going to worry about that …

And then I woke up after November 6th and looked at my manuscript and it was set in a zeitgeist of 2017 that I knew was never going to exist. It had been made obsolete by the outcome of the presidential election, in this shatteringly absolute way. It really messed me up for about three months. I really felt like I had a head trauma or something. Seriously. I found myself, for the very first time in my life, questioning the reality of what I was experiencing. I was kind of going on like, how the hell could that be really happening? And I thought, what if it’s not?

Gibson’s insight was that the alternate path was the path we were treading—that an assumed future had been recast as fantasy. As Trinity says to Neo in The Matrix, a film adjacent to the alternate history in its exploration of choice and constraint: “You know that road. You know exactly where it ends. And I know that’s not where you want to be.”

Read: Trump is building a dystopia in real time

To be an American in this moment is often to be beset with a sense of ambient fragility—not just because life itself is fragile, but also because the systems we navigate keep us in a state of constant precarity. One job loss could end a career. One illness could lead to bankruptcy. Another illness—left untreated because illness can lead to bankruptcy—could lead to death. The alternate timeline, summoned as a response to tragedies that were but did not have to be, acknowledges that. It questions. It mourns. “We can see the tidal current and the wreckage in its wake; but why has it happened?” the writer Teju Cole asked recently, in a journal of the pandemic. “All we know is that different choices would have led to a different outcome.”

That knowledge carries so much pain. What my colleague Ed Yong describes as a “patchwork pandemic”—not one crisis of public health, but instead “many interconnected ones”—is a matter of epidemiology but also of time: Our plots tangle together. Last month, The New York Times published a story based on estimates from Columbia University’s coronavirus modelers. “Lockdown Delays Cost at Least 36,000 Lives, Data Show,” its headline read. This was the first part of its sub-headline: “Even small differences in timing would have prevented the worst exponential growth.” At least 36,000 lives. Even small differences in timing. The what-ifs sting. History will always be haunted by the shadows of what might have been; this moment, though, brings the ghosts to the fore. What if Americans had been told to wear masks sooner? What if the police killings of American citizens hadn’t been captured on camera? What if Hillary Clinton had—? What if Donald Trump hadn’t—? What if, as a flurry of individual choices solidified into shared fates, things had gone just a little bit differently? Those are questions fit for fiction, until they aren’t.

