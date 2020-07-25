Blue Steel (1990, directed by Kathryn Bigelow)

Some of the best films presenting police officers as heroes are the ones that do so while challenging the flaws of the institution they belong to. Blue Steel is one of Kathryn Bigelow’s most underrated works, following rookie cop Megan (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she tries to track down a Magnum-wielding serial killer but is hindered by her own bosses’ sexism and apathy. Bigelow understands the iconographic appeal of the character, lovingly showcasing Megan’s shiny badge and crisp uniform in the film’s early scenes, but she’s careful to balance that out with the brutality and unfeeling violence Megan encounters from her colleagues. Megan ultimately succeeds in her mission—but it’s despite, not because of, the department she supposedly serves.

The River Wild (1994, directed by Curtis Hanson)

The only straightforward action movie in Meryl Streep’s long career, Curtis Hanson’s gripping thriller follows a dysfunctional family taking a rafting trip in Idaho. Gail (Streep) booked the trip in an effort to fix her marriage with workaholic Tom (David Strathairn), but things quickly get more intense after they encounter two violent criminals (Kevin Bacon and John C. Reilly) looking to escape downriver after a robbery. The film has top-notch cat-and-mouse antics, genuinely great white-water-rafting sequences, and terrific scenery-chewing from Bacon; it also remains one of the most underappreciated entries in Streep’s acting canon.

Attack the Block (2011, directed by Joe Cornish)

Filmgoers were introduced to John Boyega in Joe Cornish’s bitterly funny, awesomely thrilling piece of sci-fi horror, in which a teenage gang does battle with invading aliens in their South London tower block. Cornish writes dialogue that sounds like lines actual teenagers might say (he did similarly great work with his follow-up, The Kid Who Would Be King), and he stages action inventively even on a small budget. But Boyega’s energetic, impassioned performance as Moses is Attack the Block’s best feature, the kind of electrifying work that got him cast in The Force Awakens, which was released four years later.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY

Lust, Caution (2007, directed by Ang Lee)

A thematic departure for Ang Lee, Lust, Caution is a shockingly sexy spy thriller based on Eileen Chang’s novella of the same name, a tale of deception and double-crossing in World War II China. Noted for its extremely explicit sex scenes, which generated controversy and censorship in China, the film is a lush but brutal ballad about the ideals and limits of political resistance. The central hero is Wong Chia Chi (Tang Wei), who bands with other university students to resist the Japanese puppet government that controlled China from 1940 to 1945; her target is Mr. Yee (Tony Leung), whom she lures into a “honey trap.” Lee stages every love scene as a battle of wills, one where the slightest false move could give Chia Chi away. Tang’s performance, in her feature-film debut, is astonishing, especially given that she’s going up against one of Hong Kong’s best-known cinema legends in Leung.