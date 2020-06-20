Hopefully not. In fact, the work of intimacy coordinators could prove even more necessary amid the pandemic. Beyond choreographing explicitly intimate scenes, the coordinators assist actors in defining boundaries and “interrupting the power dynamic,” explains Amanda Blumenthal, an intimacy coordinator who also trains people for the position through her organization, the Intimacy Professionals Association. The role is therefore well suited for guiding casts and crews through pandemic-induced unease around touching, and for collaborating with the proposed coronavirus “compliance officers” who will oversee medical safety. “This position’s going to be more important than ever in a COVID world in which we’re trying to navigate intimacy,” Blumenthal says. “Part of the job of the intimacy coordinator is we have these really difficult discussions around informed consent and making sure that actors have the information they need in order to make the decision that’s right for them.”

But as filming begins to pick up, the essential work of intimacy coordinators runs the risk of being overlooked. As much as the #MeToo movement led to more interest in guidance and oversight around sex and nudity, intimacy coordinators haven’t been the most welcome on sets. Creating a space to talk about boundaries can feel burdensome for filmmakers, like added pressure on top of the already exhausting task of making a shoot run on time and within budget. All of the intimacy coordinators I spoke with recalled being seen as wet blankets by men and women alike, as human-resource staffers sent to police artists, there to check a box on a form so a production could move forward with a clear conscience. On call sheets, they remain listed under “miscellaneous crew,” as if their presence were optional, rather than a requirement.

Yet, to the intimacy coordinators I interviewed, ensuring actors’ safety during sex scenes should be considered mandatory. All of them told me of their past life on sets—some as actors themselves—where they witnessed the dangers firsthand. Franzblau told me that her previous work as an actor and her personal history as a sexual-assault survivor help her empathize with performers in a way that other crew members likely can’t: She recalled a moment on the set of an independent film when an actor struggled through dialogue recounting her character’s history of sexual violence. “She started to look off into the distance,” Franzblau said. “We stopped production for a bit, and we did some exercises to help her become more grounded and connected to her body and to feel her sadness as a person, not as an actor. There was something in the chemistry of my being present for her as a person [that] actually helped her feel more ready to tackle the scene as an actor.”

Intimacy coordinators can also help collaborate creatively. Ita O’Brien, a U.K.-based intimacy coordinator who helped establish guidelines for the job abroad, remembers an instance on the set of Netflix’s Sex Education when two actors admitted they were uncomfortable with a scene in which they had to spit on each other. She then worked with production to figure out a way to film the actors separately just for the shots involving spitting, using camera tricks and a spitlike substance to avoid making the actors do the deed. She likens her work to choreographing a dance in a larger show: “At the end of the day, that’s what an intimate scene is,” she says. “It’s two people moving together physically at whatever rhythms, to tell the story. And that needs a professional who is practiced in the whole art of the dance … When their personal body is being taken care of, it means that professionally they can bring all of their skills of acting to the intimate content.”