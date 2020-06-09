Read: Defund the police

Even before Charles’s song began to catch on, the recent demonstrations were, among many other things, spectacles of sound: lockstep stomps, syncopated shouts, the haunting rustle of silent vigils conducted with helicopters overhead. Political anthems began to spill forth almost as soon as Floyd’s death made headlines, with the results encompassing voices as new as the 12-year-old gospel singer Keedron Bryant and as veteran as the 52-year-old rapper LL Cool J. Such music joins a long artistic tradition—tying together slave hymns, soul ballads, and the past 40 years of hip-hop—decrying the state’s dominance of black people. You can hear all of this history at the recent protests, where Sam Cooke recordings mingle with Kendrick Lamar recitations.

You can also hear the way most any song can be turned into a protest song. A march isn’t unlike a dance club in the way it relies on rhythm—to keep pace, to sync voices, to regulate energy—and the George Floyd protests have brilliantly mined black America’s diverse catalog of backbeats. In Washington, D.C., crowds bop to the funky bustle of go-go. In Detroit, the nocturnal thrum of techno underlies the chanting. Police brutality is a serious matter, but music helps show that joy doesn’t have to be suppressed in the struggle for justice. When protesters shout the chorus of Ludacris’s “Move Bitch” at phalanxes of police blocking streets, you can tell the marchers are angry. But you can also tell they’re having some fun.

What’s especially profound is that hip-hop always revels in this sort of co-option and repurposing. The mid-’70s epiphany that a good DJ can turn any found sound into a party starter has, over decades, opened up new lanes for sly social commentary—and “Lose Yo Job” is an all-too-poignant example. The co-remixer iMarkkeyz is the same guy who sampled Cardi B saying “coronavirus!” earlier this year, in the defining viral hit of the pandemic. His collaborator DJ Suede the Remix God has scored internet-born hits by looping voices from gospel sermons and rude teenagers. Existing outside of the major-label ecosystem, these artists build off the grand lineage of regional mixtape DJs whose work is deeply ingrained in the communities that Black Lives Matter seeks to defend. One of the most pivotal of such DJs, Houston’s DJ Screw, collaborated with George Floyd using his rap persona, Big Floyd.

Sonic decontextualization, of course, has its dangers. In other circumstances, “Lose Yo Job” could become the sort of pernicious meme that makes jokes out of poor black folks in moments of distress. But so far, the story of the song has not appeared to be one of exploitation. As the tune started to gain traction, Charles’s sister, Andrea, created a GoFundMe page. Its description said that Johnniqua is “currently homeless and battling with an addiction” and that her 3-year-old child “is in care of family.” Andrea added that “all funds that have been donated will go towards seeking help [for Johnniqua] and to care for her child” and that iMarkkeyz and DJ Suede the Remix God had been contacted “so that she receives her profit from her hit single.” The page has raised more than $50,000, and the remixers have been supporting it.