Read: ‘Cops’ was a reality show that cherry-picked reality

Fictional depictions of black cops played a big role in sustaining my interest in policing. I began to see them more and more often as pop culture started to diversify. The year 1989 brought Family Matters and introduced the family-friendly black police officer Carl Winslow; 1994 saw the premiere of New York Undercover, with the dark-skinned black actor Malik Yoba as Detective J. C. Williams and Michael DeLorenzo as his Puerto Rican partner, Eddie Torres; one year later came Bad Boys, pairing two of the highest-profile black actors of the day, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, in what would become an $800 million franchise spanning three decades. They were the bridges between police gallantry onscreen and a culture of black anti-police sentiment in real life. Detective Tutuola was but one of a growing number of black detectives who could understand police bias and still be valorized as a good guy, proof you could have it both ways.

In college, I built friendships based on a shared love of Law & Order. My roommate was white and from an affluent suburb of Detroit, but our obsession with police movies instantly bonded us. We detailed our favorite cop duos to one another: Bad Boys II had recently premiered, with Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey returning for an action-comedy bromance that combined funny with sexy. S.W.A.T. had Colin Farrell and Samuel L. Jackson, Showtime had Robert De Niro and Eddie Murphy, Training Day had Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. Law & Order: SVU ran in daily syndication on our dorm-room television. As my interest shifted from law enforcement to law school, I started watching SVU’s short-lived spin-off, Conviction, following Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot training a young group of new prosecutors.

My “after” came from the classroom. I learned about broken-windows theory and the “dark figure” of crime, took classes with titles like “Crime Media and Culture,” and read assigned books like Armed & Dangerous: Memoirs of a Chicago Policewoman. One professor mocked my favorite shows, which included The Shield and the newly popular and growing CSI franchise; the fantasy of television crime dramas can affect real life, he explained, citing jurors who ask why police didn’t run the serial number from a tooth filling or pull fingerprints from thin air. The veneer of Law & Order wore off, replaced by a closer examination of my life experiences and the challenges of real-life policing.

My teen naïveté was obvious, but a media culture that fetishizes law enforcement reflects a long-standing cultural disconnect from black Americans. Too often, cop-centered stories portray its stars as heroes and ignore the broader failures that leave black people on the receiving end of police bias. And while it would seem easy to take predominantly white police stories and diversify them with black actors—a plug-and-play approach to representation—that method becomes a double-edged sword when fictional black police bolster a status quo narrative.