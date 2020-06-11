Scott’s backstory is somewhat modeled on Davidson’s own—both the character and the actor hail from Staten Island and their fathers, firefighters, died in the line of duty when they were young. So while Scott certainly needs to embrace adulthood, that involves an arc of trauma, stasis, and recovery—themes Apatow has never delved into quite so intensely before. The Atlantic talked with the director last month, before the police killing of George Floyd and the ensuing national protests. Apatow discussed the dark tones of his story, the dramatic roots of comedic filmmaking, and what he’s been doing during the pandemic.

David Sims: I really liked The King of Staten Island, but it was also just a delight to watch a movie. We haven’t had a lot of them recently [because of the pandemic]. How did you come to the decision to just release the film, rather than waiting for cinemas to be reopened in full?

Judd Apatow: I felt like the movie was somehow destined to be seen right now. It’s about trauma, first responders, how families deal with loss. It’s meant to be funny, and emotional, and healing, and so much of it applies to what we’re all experiencing. So I just felt like it’d be wrong to hoard it for a year while waiting for theaters to reopen. Hopefully it’ll give people a break and be entertaining and help people through this in some small way.

Sims: That totally makes sense. It’s still sad—there are already not enough comedies and human stories in theaters anymore. The timing of the pandemic is nobody’s fault, obviously.

Apatow: Obviously, it’s sad that we won’t get to see the movie in theaters; we did test [The King of Staten Island] with people and had that whole experience a bunch of times, and it was really fun. But it’s also a very intimate movie, that in a lot of ways might be more appropriate to watch at home alone, with one person.

Sims: It’s a funny movie, but even thinking of your other films, it’s a little roomier and more in the feelings. You let time pass without going for a big laugh. Trainwreck is also about someone confronting their maturity, but there are more high-concept crazy situations; this is a hangout movie.

Apatow: I definitely made a very conscious choice to serve this dramatic story and not obsess over the comedic aspect. I knew if I filled it with really interesting actors and actresses, and had really colorful characters, the comedy would happen. I didn’t want to sit on set obsessing over every single line to make sure every line was a home run, like I have with other movies. Authenticity was my highest priority. I didn’t want the audience to feel like they were seeing a broad comedy. My favorite movie is Terms of Endearment [the 1983 comedy-drama about a mother-daughter relationship]. That’s one of the funniest movies of all time!

Sims: People now think that’s a very dark cancer movie, but nobody has cancer in Terms of Endearment for 90 percent of the movie. It’s just a very funny, very human film.