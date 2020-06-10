During this crisis, I’ve often thought about Leo Luna, a big-smiling and big-armed 28-year-old from Venezuela. Seemingly every time I was out in New York City, whether in a Brooklyn dance club or on a Manhattan hotel roof, Leo and his boyfriend would be there. Usually they’d be grooving intently, often up by the booth, cheering on the DJs they had come to know personally. Conversation would revolve around whether this was their first, second, or third gathering of the night. They mostly avoided gay bars where you’d just stand around and drink. The point was to dance.

Now the clubs are closed and the parties are canceled. What the hell, I’ve wondered, is Leo doing? He seemed in good spirits when I Zoomed him to ask that question, but he didn’t mince words. “I’m really missing it,” he said of going out. “Right now, there is nothing that comes close.” On the nights when he and his boyfriend would usually be raving, they watch TV or sit and talk instead. I interrupted with a laugh—was talking really a new quarantine-specific activity? He reassured me that pre-pandemic life involved plenty of chatting. “But we’ve carved out time to actually make that a thing we do,” he said, with an eyebrow wiggle implying air quotes.

The way Leo described it, what he has missed during the pandemic isn’t the loss of a hobby, or a source of fun, but rather something akin to church: a place to regularly gather and find meaning. “It was something for us to look forward to every week and a way to feel connected,” he told me. “For most of our history [as gay people] we couldn’t build community and form relationships that were out in the open, right? So the way that the queer community created spaces for themselves was to carve them out in bars and places in the underground.”

He’s right that queer identity was partly forged on the dance floor. Many historians trace modern notions of homosexual identity back to cabarets and speakeasies of the 19th and 20th centuries. Drag took root in dives and dance halls. Stonewall was a bar before it was a synecdoche for gay liberation. AIDS activists funded themselves with fabulous dance galas. In recent years, queer bars have been closing in greater numbers because of assimilation, gentrification, and dating apps. (A Bloomberg story on the state of the gay bar suggests that the number of such venues in the U.S. fell from about 2,500 in 1976 to fewer than 1,400 in 2019.) But queer nightlife still thrives in standing parties whose varieties include expensive, ticketed mega events and DJ sets at small, off-the-grid venues.

Many of these gatherings define themselves by more than just music and dancing. When I spoke with the three leaders of Papi Juice, which throws parties and community events for queer and trans people of color in Brooklyn, they emphasized that nightlife fits into a larger social context. “For me, it’s intimacy, whether it’s platonic or romantic,” Oscar Nñ, a DJ who co-founded the group, told me when I asked what he missed. “As queer people, we have all been scared at one point to be intimate with another person in public. Nightlife can just serve as that space where we’re finally able to hug a friend really deeply—or grind on a friend.”