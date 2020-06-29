Things obviously changed in the months leading up to the ceremony, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellations of live performances, and the killing of George Floyd sparked the protests. The show’s executive producer Connie Orlando told me the team behind the awards show had decided by April to attempt a completely virtual show, but when the protests began, they understood it would be essential for the ceremony to make it to air. “This was going to be our biggest show ever,” she told me over Zoom, “not because of the anniversaries, but because of what’s going on.”

So in the weeks before last night’s show, rather than overseeing a staff of hundreds to be assembled inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Orlando was attending 20- to 30-person Zooms, conceiving of and polishing ideas for artists’ performances, planning the logistics for shoots to follow health and safety guidelines, and keeping in touch with BET’s parent company ViacomCBS’ COVID-19 task force. Artists had to record their performances with their own teams, rather than work with the usual 50- to 60-member crews provided by the show’s production companies. When we spoke four days before the broadcast, Orlando pointed out that she’d normally be at the theater already, keeping an eye on rehearsals; instead, she was supervising post-production on what the performers submitted. “It was challenging, and I’m not going to pretend that it wasn’t, but it was challenging in a good way,” she said. “It’s an evolution … Our goal was just to set out and create a show where if you are home watching it, you still get the same feeling.”

The BET Awards thus had a difficult balance to achieve: It had to entertain and celebrate the biggest stars in black culture from a distance, while also reflecting on the reckoning with racism and inequality happening nationwide and around the world.

The show hasn’t shied away from social and political commentary in the past, but the executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay admitted that tone-deafness could have been a potential hazard. Still, she wasn’t nervous about what the artists would do for their performances; many requested to incorporate social justice messaging into their sets, after all. “We’ve always found a way to continue to celebrate our culture, and also make sure that in the middle of the performances that are fun and celebratory, we remind you of the things that are going on within our community that we need to be aware of and that we need to make sure that people take seriously,” she told me over the phone before the broadcast. “You’re going to see a fun performance from Megan Thee Stallion, but you’re also going to be reminded that it’s an election year, and that it’s time to vote.”