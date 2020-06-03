Read: The double standard of the American riot

The University of Wisconsin–Madison journalism professor Douglas McLeod and his colleagues have detailed what they call the “protest paradigm” in a range of media coverage of public activism. The paradigm tends to dismiss or disparage protestors and protest tactics through a reliance on police and government sources, along with episodic, conflict-based stories that fail to engage the complex social causes of protest. Such reporting, McLeod says, undermines social movement agendas by depicting challenges to the U.S. status quo as sinister or frivolous. Perhaps most importantly, public-opinion research shows that this coverage has a negative effect on the public’s assessment of the validity of protestors’ claims and tactics. When news stories employ sensational images of property damage, using terms like riot, and the even more sensational mayhem and chaos, researchers have noted a rise in public support for law and order crackdowns on protest, rather than support for social policy to address the roots of protest.

Passive and ambiguous language is also common in news reports, stripping responsibility from state actors and softening facts. Consider the popularity of the term, officer-involved shooting, a euphemism right out of police public relations guides, instead of “shot by police.” WUSA9, a local Washington, D.C., station, deleted a tweet that read, “#BREAKING: Pepper spray caused a short stampede in Lafayette Park during a peaceful march honoring George Floyd,” after receiving intense criticism for failing to name the police as the source of the apparent sentient pepper spray. Likewise, the New York Times received pushback for a tweet that read “Minneapolis: A photographer was shot in the eye,” after the photojournalist Linda Tirado was shot by police with a rubber bullet and likely blinded permanently in one eye. Buzzfeed engaged in bizarre wordsmithing with its headline “15 Not-Peaceful Things the Cops Were Recorded Doing During This Weekend’s Black Lives Matter Protests,” with not-peaceful standing in as a euphemism for violent.

What’s more, reports on the violence that occurs at some protests often fail to reflect the power imbalance between armed and armored police officers and water bottle-throwing young people by using language like melee and scuffle, which imply minor, equally matched struggles. This coverage almost never explains to audiences the way tactical police responses to protest create conditions for increased unrest. Journalists would be better able to report fairly by using more black organizers as sources, or by reporting on the organizers’ motivations beyond a singular event.

Yet, I am also seeing changes in language that make me optimistic this time around. Some outlets (besides the usual alternative media and niche ones) have begun to run headlines that reconsider representations of blame and reassess assumptions that result from an unbalanced reliance on police as sources. These include NBC News’ “U.S. Police Failing to Respect Right to Peaceful Protest;” Slate’s “Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide;” and The Atlantic’s recent coverage of police militarization titled, “When Police View Citizens as Enemies.”