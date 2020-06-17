Lee: He wouldn’t really tell me the real answer either. I asked him!

Bilson: So we put the script we liked best back together, and that went to Spike. The thing I love about the movie is that all the values that Paul and I set out to put in the script are 100 percent preserved. And then these guys build on top of it in an amazing way that I am so proud of, and that Paul, God rest his soul, was so proud of. Paul was the biggest Spike Lee fan that I ever met in my life. Before he passed away, he took a photograph of the script cover that had Spike’s and Kevin’s names and ours on it, and he sent it to his kid. Because he was the most proud to be associated with you guys.

Lee: First of all, Kevin and I would not have taken this on if there was no foundation there. We’re latecomers!

Kevin Willmott: We just built on what was all there. The script had a clear sense of attitude. Probably the biggest thing we added was the flashbacks, and bringing out the Stormin’ Norman character a lot more.

Bilson: The relationship between Norman and Paul, and Paul’s friendly fire [the cause of Norman’s death in the film], I mean, [De Meo] and I were slapping our heads, like, why didn’t we think of that?

Lee: But this is a group effort. It’s not like, “We did this, and they did that.” This thing was built upon love. We needed each other.

Willmott: I think a large part of it is that we all share in the same motivation. Spike was the person that took it and turned it into an amazing film, but we all felt the same way about veterans as a whole, and specifically black veterans being treated as second-class citizens when they returned. All veterans got a bad shake, but they got a worse shake.

Lee: War is like Marvin Gaye sang in the song. War is hell. Another thing in the film that’s very unique is that we were not going to demonize or dehumanize the Vietcong, or the Vietnamese people as a whole. We weren’t going to do that.

Sims: In a lot of Vietnam War movies, they are just faceless villains with very little characterization.

Willmott: Yes. We tried hard to put a human face on the Vietnamese, not just on the characters but on their point of view. One of the things that I really loved, that Spike was always very focused on, was how everyone in the film is from an oppressed group. Everyone is coming out of colonialism and slavery; they have more in common than they really have apart. So we always were trying to find those connections.

Sims: How did Delroy Lindo’s character, Paul, evolve during the writing process? Was he always the oppositional member of the group, the guy wrestling with the most demons?

Bilson: Absolutely. The pain was there. But Delroy Lindo took it to another level.

Lee: You know what I’m really happy about? This is my fourth film with Delroy. We first worked together on Malcolm X, he played my real-life father in Crooklyn, then he was in Clockers. This man’s been putting in the work for decades, and I am so happy for him that he is finally getting his light, his acclaim, which is long overdue.