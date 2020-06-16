One common line of critique worries that callouts feed emotion-driven, undemocratic mob mentalities. Here’s David Brooks in a 2019 column: “Once you give random people the power to destroy lives without any process, you have taken a step toward the Rwandan genocide.” Another common concern is about tactics, efficacy, and distraction. In a Times op-ed headlined “I’m a Black Feminist. I Think Call-Out Culture Is Toxic,” Loretta Ross argued that “there is a much more effective way to build social justice movements. They happen in person, in real life.” Last year, Barack Obama dissed the practice of “casting stones” on Twitter as self-indulgent and phony, saying, “That’s not activism.” Meanwhile, some activists counsel that “call-ins”—private confrontations rather than public ones—should be the go-to way to seek justice.

The developments of the past few weeks would seem to refute many of the tactical critiques, at the very least. Recent racism-related callouts, and the results they’ve garnered, absolutely fit the definition of activism: Twitter users have agitated for reform from entrenched forces, and in many cases they’ve gotten it. What’s more, they’ve done so in tandem with, rather than as an alternative to, the more traditional modes of organizing. Change is happening as the Black Lives Matter movement shifts social attitudes, power brokers respond to those shifts, and callouts audit the sincerity of those responses—leading to tangible, not merely rhetorical, concessions.

An early episode in this cycle played out in the seemingly unrighteous realm of Hollywood backstage drama. In late May, the former Glee star Lea Michele joined the chorus of public figures tweeting messages mourning George Floyd. A day later, the actress Sammie Ware, who is black and had worked on Glee too, called BS on Michele. In a tweet, she accused Michele of making Ware’s “first television gig a living hell” with “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.” One of those alleged offenses: “I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’” Shit in my wig—there’s an entry for the already overcrowded 2020 phrase book.

To a critic of callouts and cancellations, this incident might have all the hallmarks of Twitter excess: the personal score-settling, the juicy attention-grabbing details, the focus on celebrity, the use of the word microaggression. But the scandal quickly expanded to confirm its greater significance. A number of actors from Glee, many of them people of color, boosted Ware’s message or came forward with their own stories of being disrespected by Michele, suggesting a pattern of misbehavior that, until now, hadn’t been given full airing. A sponsor cut ties with the actor, and she apologized. “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point,” Michele wrote. “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.” It’s the sort of apology that reveals why it had to be made. Whether or not Michele believes her past rudeness to be race-based, it nevertheless could have had a larger, systemic effect by making up-and-coming actors of color, as Ware put it, “question a career in Hollywood.” Cumulatively, such questioning can help explain inequities in onscreen representation.