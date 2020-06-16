The oldest cliché of the food world is a simple one: Food brings people together. It’s a warm maxim that could serve as the slogan for a farming cooperative or a brand of prepackaged frozen meals. At the dinner table, the saying implies, a kind of rare democracy exists. After all, everybody needs to eat.



Somewhere between the principle and its application, though, comes the uncomfortable realization that the terms of the gathering may not be equal. This past week, that quandary has been illustrated most clearly in the news about Bon Appétit, the food magazine Condé Nast has been publishing for nearly three decades. Last Monday, the publication’s white editor in chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned after a photo of him impersonating a Puerto Rican man was shared online. Though it wasn’t a workplace getup, the former editor’s Halloween costume gave visual coherence to Bon Appétit’s record of discriminatory behavior toward its employees and contributors of color. Such inequities persist across the food industry, whether at media organizations or in restaurants or at various points in the food-supply chain. Rapoport and other Bon Appétit figureheads’ actions are not themselves revelatory or particularly interesting. Racism is as banal as it is dangerous.

The media response to these debacles points to a wearying cycle of haphazard attempts to address disparities in the food industry over the years. Some might believe that outlets covering food have evolved significantly since Paula Deen confirmed on video that she uses the N-word. But even now, in the rare moments when institutions such as Bon Appétit publicly wrestle with the imbalances they perpetuate in print or in the kitchen, media still focus on individual wrongdoing. Thus ensues a familiar routine: News of misconduct surfaces. Public ire culminates in an apology, sometimes paired with a resignation. Publications and popular industry figures herald the work of overlooked voices. Sometimes a person of color is installed in the vacated role. The news churns, the scandal recedes, and the table is cleared.



All the while, the food made by chefs of color, and the stories that journalists of color want to tell, remains on the sidelines. When articles defending so-called ethnic foods proliferate in response to racism, the focus is diverted from the food itself. What room is there to write about how to make soft idli or balance the spice profile of rista when “Indian food” is mostly being discussed as an abstraction? Who benefits from these theoretical volleys? In tending, first and foremost, to concerns of representation, media coverage about inequity in food risks reproducing the industry’s disparities. Whether through litigating the behavior of individual white people at length or recommending nonwhite chefs and writers, publications frame interrogations of power around whiteness. Chefs of color answer countless questions about racism and discrimination before they can talk about … food.



While it’s true that the industry gatekeepers defining the public’s taste have been almost uniformly white, such imbalances present themselves in ways far more subtle than Rapoport’s “Boricua” costume. Modern food media prioritizes a certain kind of creator: American (read: white), with just enough quirk to be accessible to an imagined white Millennial audience. The New York Times columnist and former Bon Appétit contributor Alison Roman fits this profile, and gained a cult following for her minimalist approach to cooking. After an interview with Roman triggered renewed discussion of the industry’s racial dynamics, the critic Navneet Alang wrote an essay for Eater that addressed food media’s pernicious patterns: “The mainstream is white, so what is presented in the mainstream becomes defined as white, and—ta-da—what you see in viral YouTube videos somehow ends up reinforcing a white norm, even though the historical roots of a dish or an ingredient might be the Levant or East Asia.”



Even viral moments of public attention to racism in the food industry haven’t resulted in much lasting change for people of color, who continue to critique similar problems. Back in 2013, the chef and historian Michael W. Twitty received an onslaught of national interest for the open letter he wrote to Deen after reports about her usage of slurs toward staff. His letter connected her racist behavior to the less discussed yet pervasive issue of black people being excluded from American culinary history and institutions. “That tragedy rooted in the unwillingness to give African American barbecue masters and other cooks an equal chance at the platform is far more galling than you saying ‘nigger,’ in childhood ignorance or emotional rage or social whimsy,” Twitty wrote. “Culinary injustice is what you get where you go to plantation museums and enslaved Blacks are not even talked about, but called servants.”