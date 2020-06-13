The Manchurian Candidate (1962, directed by John Frankenheimer) / (2004, directed by Jonathan Demme)

John Frankenheimer’s 1962 film is a masterpiece of Cold War paranoia, where the square-jawed military hero Raymond Shaw (played by Laurence Harvey) is brainwashed to become a Soviet sleeper agent. The boldness of the story is its clear disdain for the stars-and-stripes pageantry of American politics, easily manipulated to serve the interests of Shaw’s mother, Eleanor (Angela Lansbury), who craves only raw power. Demme’s fascinating 2004 update, which starred Denzel Washington as the man unraveling the scandal, pivoted from Soviets to big business, with a multinational corporation this time engineering Shaw’s rise to power. The core message—that Americans are easily misled by the spectacle of military heroism—remained as trenchant more than 40 years on.

How to watch: HBO

Seven Days In May (1964, directed by John Frankenheimer)

Frankenheimer’s immediate follow-up to The Manchurian Candidate has the same deep distrust in the highest levels of government. But it lacks the science-fiction angle of brainwashing—instead, the conspiracy involves a military coup being planned by a charismatic general (Burt Lancaster) against a president (Fredric March) attempting to negotiate peace and nuclear disarmament with the Soviets. Kirk Douglas plays the Pentagon staffer who discovers the plot and tries to unravel it over the course of a frenzied week; as with his other governmental thrillers, Frankenheimer wanted to drive home the message that America’s supposedly exceptional freedoms were balanced on a knife’s edge throughout the Cold War.

Watch it on: Rentable

Z (1969, directed by Costa-Gavras)

Possibly the greatest and most enduring political thriller ever made, Z was produced under specific circumstances and satirized the military junta that governed Greece from 1967 to 1974. But the government depicted in Costa-Gavras’s film resonated with viewers around the world, given that the film came out at the height of the Vietnam War and just after the wave of protests in 1968. Z follows an unnamed magistrate (Jean-Louis Trintignant) doggedly investigating the assassination of a left-wing politician (Yves Montand), despite the police’s insistence that he died in a drunk-driving accident. He succeeds in proving murder, but that success is disassembled by the courts in the film’s incredible final act, a bleakly funny but tragic illustration of how the rule of law functions under a dictatorship.

Watch it on: Criterion Channel

The Parallax View (1974, directed by Alan J. Pakula)

This film is the second in Alan J. Pakula’s informal “paranoia trilogy,” along with 1971’s Klute, which revolves around a missing-persons case, and 1976’s All the President’s Men, a dramatization of the Watergate scandal. The Parallax View is the most outrageous and thrilling of the three, but it’s rooted in the same sense of fear that dominated American politics in the ’70s. It begins with the dramatic assassination of a presidential candidate atop Seattle’s Space Needle; a congressional commission quickly rules that the assassin acted alone, but a journalist (Warren Beatty) uncovers the involvement of a mysterious corporation called Parallax. Things quickly get terrifying, but the best part of Pakula’s film is the wide-angled photography from Gordon Willis that lends tremendous menace to the empty auditoriums and offices that Beatty darts around in, trying to evade capture as the nondescript agents of Parallax close in on him.