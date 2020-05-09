Read: 22 movies about the end of the world to watch now

Justine, in today’s context, might be framed as a kind of underground mascot. Widely considered a stand-in for von Trier, she was, at the time of the film’s release, a source of critical interest; this was due in large part to a wide-ranging interview with the director by the writer Per Juul Carlsen that was handed out to critics at early screenings of the show. Carlsen revealed a backstory: Von Trier, before making the film, apparently experienced a bout of depression that yielded a provocative postulate from his therapist, “that depressives and melancholics act more calmly in violent situations, while ‘ordinary, happy’ people are more apt to panic.” In other words, as Carlsen put it, “melancholics are ready for [calamity]. They already know everything is going to hell.”

Ergo Justine, a woman who remains oddly tranquil when things go wrong—even when a minor car crash delays her en route to her own wedding. Claire, meanwhile, waiting for her at the hall, frets. The scene portends the gradual flip of the dynamic between the sisters. As obliteration is nigh, Justine is the one who is affirmed: Before the apocalypse, her worldview is seen as impractical, barring her from playing nicely along with life’s little theatrics, whereas by the story’s end, the mindset underpinning her resistance toward “the game” renders her prepared. Claire, who bought too naively into the fiction of life’s solidity, is ultimately too rattled by the fact of death to act. As the planet hurtles close, Justine devises a plan to comfort Claire’s son, Leo, by building a makeshift tepee, a “magic cave,” to preserve the illusion of safety. Claire, paralyzed with fear, must be led by hand by her younger sister into the abode.

Today too, the imminence of death—a constant fact, suddenly made vivid—might hit one observer differently from another, perhaps in ways that seem unpredictable. The melancholic might thrive; the person who relished the act of living might feel panic at the sudden sight of a small, circumscribed existence, and fall apart.

This question of how humans react under a visualized pressure of death constitutes a steady source of fascination in pop culture. The 2014 Swedish movie Force Majeure considered a similar question. In that film, the quasi-apocalyptic force is an approaching avalanche, which threatens to smother a young family on a vacation in the Alps. The mother stays put, her arms around her children; the father makes a run for it. When the avalanche clears, the family must make sense of its patriarch’s behavior. How, the film asks, does the way one lives in normal times relate to behavior in abnormal times? The wife proves to have been the more realistic member of the duo, whereas the husband, a philanderer and a fantasist who perhaps never accepted the mundane terms of reality, was incapable of facing his own annihilation. In Melancholia as well, a husband winds up a surprise betrayer of his family. Claire’s spouse, John (Kiefer Sutherland), plies Claire with reassurances about the predictions of his pet scientists, yet secretly stockpiles water and oil. Eventually, with the approaching planet growing larger by the minute, he sneaks out as Claire dozes off, and stays gone.