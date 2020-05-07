Read: ‘The Good Place’ felt bad in the end

Upload isn’t flawless as a television show, partly because it seems so fascinated by the dynamics of the world it’s constructed that its attention to plot and character are secondary. But as a philosophical projection, buffeted by the jaunty humor and irreverently satirical eye of its creator, Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), it makes an argument that’s hard to counter. As technological and scientific advancements bring humans closer to the concept of the digital afterlife—where souls can be uploaded to live peacefully in a simulated universe and even continue communing with the living—the stakes of such an existence move beyond ethical concerns to existential ones: Do people have the capacity to conceive of an online utopia, given the frailty of human nature and the imperfectability of the real world? Any version of heaven created by people, Upload argues, would inevitably have the same rampant inequality and toxic consumerism of life on Earth, but without the parts that actually make it worth living.

This kind of setup isn’t the most obvious canvas for a comedy. But it’s a subject TV keeps returning to, in dystopian series such as Black Mirror and Altered Carbon, and thematically in comedies such as The Good Place (created by Daniels’s Parks and Recreation collaborator Michael Schur) and Forever. On Westworld, hosts can be rewarded for their brutish lives among humans in a kind of robot heaven named the Sublime. Try imagining a kind of heaven designed by and for humans, though, and the scenarios immediately get darker, as though we’re unable to conceptualize an afterlife that won’t eventually ruin us.

In 2016, the psychologist and neuroscientist Michael Graziano laid out the basic concept of a digital afterlife in The Atlantic. Imagine, he wrote, “scanning your Grandma’s brain in sufficient detail to build a mental duplicate. When she passes away, the duplicate is turned on and lives in a simulated video-game universe, a digital Elysium complete with Bingo, TV soaps, and knitting needles to keep the simulacrum happy. You could talk to her by phone just like always. She could join Christmas dinner by Skype. E-Granny would think of herself as the same person that she always was, with the same memories and personality—the same consciousness—transferred to a well-regulated nursing home and able to offer her wisdom to her offspring forever after.”

This, in essence, is the setup for Upload. Set in late 2033, a recognizable near-future in which Manhattan’s skyline has been transformed by a proliferation of pencil skyscrapers and self-driving cars dominate the Los Angeles freeways, the show follows Nathan, an amiable Ken doll of a character. In the first episode, Nathan is revealed to be a coder working to create a free digital afterlife for people who can’t afford the luxury alternatives offered by megacorps such as “Panera Facebook” and “Nat Geo Instagram.” But when his car malfunctions in circumstances that seem obviously suspicious, Nathan’s wealthy socialite girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) convinces him to upload to Lakeview by Horizen so that they can be together forever. (“We’re a Horizen family,” she previously bragged to Nathan’s family at Thanksgiving. “Unlimited data on both sides.”)