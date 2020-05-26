Ramakrishnan shines in some of the show’s weightiest scenes, too. When Devi finally acknowledges the pain she still carries after losing her dad, her catharsis is palpable. Coming-of-age stories have long featured scenes where a protagonist comes to terms with the trauma that’s been holding them back—but rarely have Indian and Indian American characters’ internal conflicts been given such close attention. Devi and her mother deal with their grief differently, in part because of their divergent relationships to Hinduism. Where Nalini heeds the gods’ blessings, as Siri Chilukuri recently wrote for Teen Vogue, Devi’s “journey through the myriad emotions that follow the death of one’s father closely mirrored my own—and … the experiences of so many other young Indian Americans who know death too well.”

While some of their conflicts are rooted in trite views of immigrant parents, Devi and her mother ultimately move through their mourning together. Devi’s friends grow, too; they don’t linger in her shadow or exist just to remind her of her shortcomings. Unlike so many teen sidekicks of color, each gets her own emotional arc: Fabiola acknowledges a part of herself she’s long denied, and Eleanor learns to deal with her own major loss.

Never Have I Ever arrived on Netflix a week after another popular and similarly refreshing young-adult release. The Half of It tells the story of a Chinese American teenager named Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) who agrees to write love letters on behalf of a white American classmate. The film puts a queer spin on the awkward love triangle: A jock named Paul (Daniel Diemer) begs Ellie to write notes under his name to his crush, Aster (Alexxis Lemire)—without realizing that Ellie has a crush on her, too. In a refreshing subversion of an old trope, Ellie and Paul become unlikely platonic friends. Even when it becomes clear that their plan was ill-conceived, Paul and Ellie maintain a friendship that pulses with tenderness and sincerity. Ellie isn’t discarded after Paul runs off with Aster, nor is she relegated to the shadows of their romance. That Ellie receives such warmth—and even tentative affirmation from her crush—despite her own self-doubt is a welcome onscreen rarity.

One of the joys of the film from the writer-director Alice Wu is seeing Ellie get to figure out her relationship to her own queerness on a timeline that feels right for her. Even though viewers don’t see what happens after Ellie leaves for college, Wu makes clear that her sense of self will continue to evolve there, and that she’ll meet people who might help her learn more about herself. That attention to the various social forces that shape Ellie extends to her home life, and Wu brings gentle observation to Ellie’s strained but loving connection with her father (Collin Chou). In the cramped apartment they share, Ellie often sees her father watching American TV to continue sharpening his English skills. The sound of his television is like white noise for Ellie; it’s just part of what defines home for the teenager.



Contrasted with the many shows and movies in which Asian American characters and young queer people of color stick close to their white friends, distancing themselves from stereotypically strict parents, The Half of It includes Ellie’s father in her growth. While Gilmore Girls’ Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) was one of precious few Asian American supporting characters on TV in the early aughts, her story line ended up being the show’s biggest disappointment. But imagine that a coming-of-age series had been built around her, rather than Rory; what might Lane’s life have become if the series had been about her and her mother? Or if Rory and Lorelai hadn’t been the fictional benchmark against which all mother-daughter relationships were measured? The Half of It doesn’t offer a corrective to past TV and film failures, nor does it wholly reinvent the teen rom-com. Ellie Chu doesn’t need to bring the Lanes of yesteryear into her future with her. All she needs to do is figure out how to navigate her crush.