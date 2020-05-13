Watch: A Coronavirus prayer

When the “Ancient Mariner” Big Read began streaming on April 18, inaugurated with some superb croaking from Jeremy Irons, I whooped in celebration. An online read-through of the “Rime,” in 40 free daily installments, with accompanying visual art, by 40 different readers and artists? Well done, humans. What a species! Still vibrating from an astonishing remote show by the Norwegian punk-metallers Kvelertak, live-streamed on April 10 from some Scandinavian hangar, I took this “Rime” at first for a similarly inspired and rapidly pulled-together lockdown response. Not at all. Lovingly curated, exquisitely produced, the “Ancient Mariner” Big Read was three years in the making. It just happens to have dropped with eerie appropriateness right into our thirsty and atomized pandemical condition: people, people everywhere, nor anyone you can hug.

“The ‘Rime’ is one of those texts,” the writer and the lecturer Philip Hoare told me over Zoom. “People know parts of it without necessarily knowing where those parts come from.” Hoare, with Angela Cockayne and Sarah Chapman, is a co-curator of the Big Read, which was commissioned by the University of Plymouth in the U.K. “It has a phantasmagorical quality which lends itself really well, I think, to a digital interpretation,” he said. “It’s like beachcombing; you’re finding these verses spoken by these crazy people looming out of the digital mist … It’s a ship of fools, really, and they’re all bound together on this journey.”

The journey runs right through the eye of desolation. The murdered albatross is a bottomless symbol: It stands for everything you greedily grabbed at, everything you squandered or spurned, every ornament of the ego, every plastic water bottle, every corrosive pleasure, every idle meanness, every dead and bleached-out lump of coral on the Great Barrier Reef. Killing it, the mariner severs himself from the source of his being; the bird’s body is hung around his neck like a millstone. Coleridge’s poem unleashed a prophecy. In his own life, it would play out as a harrowing voyage into addiction. From two centuries away, it presaged an ecological catastrophe. To us, today, it speaks of the sea-moment, the liminal state: the treacherous zone between a ruined world and a new one.

Read: Homeless in a city buffeted by plague

Hoare’s readers are indeed a fascinating crew, a floating demimonde of voices: Willem Dafoe, Marianne Faithfull, the poet Simon Armitage, the novelist Hilary Mantel, the polar guide Peter Wilson (who stands in the whiteness of the Antarctic, reading his verses to an audience of fidgety seals), Beth Gibbons of Portishead (who sings her verses like a folk song). And Iggy Pop, in Miami, growling magisterially into his iPhone: “About, about, in reel and rout / The death-fires danced at night.” “There is a man in control of his art,” Hoare marveled. “What a performance. I thought he’d recorded it in a studio.”