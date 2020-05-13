Read: The psychology of comfort television

Without spoiling The End of October, it’s fair to say that things don’t go well. Wright’s hero is Dr. Henry Parsons, a physically frail but not unsexy legend in the field of contagion. (“In the never-ending war on emerging diseases,” Wright elucidates, “Henry Parsons was not a small man; he was a giant.”) The book’s cinematic structure—The End of October was originally written as a screenplay and will certainly one day be a prestige miniseries—sends Henry on a tour of far-flung locations while he chases the new Kongoli virus, from Switzerland to Indonesia to Saudi Arabia; he rides in helicopters, private jets, submarines, and even a Hello Kitty–branded pedicab. He delivers dramatic one-liners. (“I’m not just talking about containing a pandemic. I’m talking about saving civilization.”) But even his potent combination of intellectual audacity and a murky past experimenting with viruses can’t prevent what ensues: the spread of a disease so virulent, it brings down entire governments and kills hundreds of millions of people.

This particular kind of nightmare fodder would have been stressful pre-pandemic; now you might imagine it to be excruciating. Reading The End of October, though, I felt oddly soothed. When things in real life feel appalling, there’s some comfort in reading about all the terrible events that haven’t happened (yet): mass looting and food shortages in the United States, a power cut that wipes out all the data in the cloud, the unraveling of society. And for everything that Wright seems to have anticipated, he gets one thing strikingly, consolingly wrong. Human nature, in the novel, is inherently savage. “All the virtues—loyalty, patriotism, courage, honesty, faith, compassion, you name it—are just social constructs, patches to cover the naked barbarism that is at our core,” a government employee named Matilda Nichinsky thinks in one scene. Granted, Tildy is a cynic and a nihilist, but as Kongoli devastates the U.S., her take on human frailty is borne out. The scenes that haunted me the most in the book weren’t the ones with lungs frothily disintegrating into pink mush or world leaders bleeding from their eyeballs on camera. They were the moments when people took advantage of the chaos to liberate their most monstrous selves.

Wright, a Pulitzer Prize winner for his 2006 nonfiction book, The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, is a dogged reporter who puts his supposed foreknowledge with The End of October down to simple research. “As a writer, I’ve always been more surprised by reality than by imagination, so I try to hew to science, history, and human experience,” he wrote in a recent essay for The New York Times. So much of the story of civilization, he argued, “has been about our struggle to survive in close quarters with one another, which allows pathogens to proliferate.” Put this way, it’s less surprising that a writer saw a pandemic coming and more of a dereliction of duty that governments didn’t. The propulsive plot is counterweighted with rigorous, gracefully presented context on the history and behavior of diseases. Wright calls influenza viruses “beautiful” for their structure and functionality; he compares a cytokine storm, in which the body’s immune reaction destroys the body itself, to “total war.” Ebola, in Wright’s description, was all the more brutal for being “a disease that specifically targeted love and compassion,” infecting those who kissed, touched, or took care of the afflicted.