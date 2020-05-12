It makes sense that baseball is the first game back. To begin with, it calls for natural distance between players, who come into contact more during celebrations than during gameplay itself (where they formerly slapped hands, now they often just bump elbows). But baseball also has an inherently soothing aspect. ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance and the re-aired classic games can offer viewers the grandiosity and pomp of sports, but the network has had a harder time replicating the daily backdrop of less pivotal games. “This is what I’ve been missing,” Lauren Theisen wrote in a mid-pandemic blog post praising non-iconic replays. “Not the occasional thrill of a buzzer-beater, but the constant, comforting knowledge that sports are just always there.” No sport is more there than baseball, whose teams play lengthy games almost every day. And no other sport so resonates with drudgery, with the notion of a problem that must be grappled with attentively for a long time.

The KBO specifically has still more charms. For one thing, there are the unabashedly joyful bat-flips, home-run celebrations frowned upon in Major League Baseball but embraced in Korea. For another, as MLB has become the almost exclusive domain of hard throwers and big swingers, less formulaic player types endure overseas. Baek Jung-hyun, the Lions’ starting pitcher for the season opener, makes do with a fastball that doesn’t reach 90 miles per hour, tic-tac-toeing it around the strike zone. Jung Soo-bin and Park Kun-woo, a pair of Doosan Bears outfielders who appeared on my laptop screen last Wednesday morning, choke up high on their bats, aiming cue shots through the infield. These styles of play, which all but disappeared from American baseball years ago, seem of a piece with the resurgence of home-baking sourdough loaves—the heartening return of something neglected.

The appeal I least anticipated was that of anonymity. To me, and to most American fans tuning in for the first time, the KBO’s players are unknowns, absent all context but the statistics that appear alongside them onscreen. Phillip Lopate once wrote of baseball, “Without knowing the individual players as a cast of characters, it is a pretty dull, abstract ballet.” Now, however, the lack of individualized backstory scans as a virtue. We occupy an age of common purpose in which everyone’s health depends on everyone else’s actions. I didn’t find myself missing the excitement that comes when a famed slugging threat steps to the plate; rather, I appreciated the straightforward concept of a team, the sight of people lining up where they should and doing what they can.

At the same time, whenever I found myself pulled into the routine of a game, something would remind me of the pandemic. I flinched the first time I saw a player return to the dugout and receive a line of high-fives—what happened to the elbow bump he had judiciously used with the first-base coach?—then hoped that his batting gloves provided enough medical protection. When Doosan’s Choi Joo-hwan put a sweeping swing on a fastball for a home run, I smiled. But when the ball caromed off the empty outfield seats, a lump rose in my throat. After Na Sung-bum, the Dinos’ star designated hitter, knocked a clean single for the first hit of the season, the analyst Eduardo Perez said, “That’s a great sign to see.” It took me a few moments to realize Perez was referring not to an early cautious step toward resuming public life but to the fact that Na had recovered from a knee injury. I had forgotten that progress not explicitly related to COVID-19 existed.