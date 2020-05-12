“In [Stiller’s] first scene, I remember he had to say to George, ‘Would you believe when I was 18, I had a silver-dollar collection?’” Peter Mehlman, a writer who worked on Seinfeld for almost its entire run, told me. “And for older actors, it gets to be difficult to remember the lines, and I think part of his delivery came out of that,” Mehlman said of Stiller’s abrupt line readings. “He would say the first half of [a line], remember the second half, and then blurt it out all of a sudden.” Stiller’s unpredictable manner of speaking—he could shift from a mumble to an explosive shout in an instant—conveyed an anger that helped define his character. “Unlike Jerry [Stiller himself], Frank was in a perpetual state of moral outrage,” Mehlman remembered with a chuckle.

Stiller was by all accounts the furthest thing from the irascible buffoon he played on Seinfeld, and his career encompassed far more than the 26 episodes he filmed over that show’s nine seasons. But Frank Costanza was the perfect example of how Stiller could transform even a stock character into something unforgettable. Every time Stiller appeared in a production, no matter how small his part was, he stuck out. Before Seinfeld, the actor was best known for his comedic double-act Stiller and Meara with his wife of 60 years, Anne Meara; their improv stylings were a fixture on variety TV in the ’60s and ’70s. His Broadway career included Shakespeare and the acidic 1984 comedy Hurlyburly, while he channeled gritty humanity in his occasional film roles, including as the steadfast Lt. Rico Patrone in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, or as the sweetly encouraging father figure in John Waters’ Hairspray.

Though his work with Meara called on him to portray an array of comedic archetypes, Stiller was always downplaying his talents as a performer. After Seinfeld, he took a Frank Costanza–esque role as a grumpy dad in The King of Queens, another New York–set sitcom, calling it “an opportunity for me, for the first time, to test myself as an actor because I never saw myself as more than just a decent actor.” While Stiller’s work was usually laced with some of his brassy Brooklyn personality, he could be a much subtler performer than he gave himself credit for, delivering lines like Lt. Patrone’s “We had a bomb scare in the Bronx yesterday, but it turned out to be a cantaloupe” with an inimitable deadpan.

Despite those memorable roles, his work with Meara and the success of his son Ben Stiller (who cast him in Zoolander and its sequel), the work that defines Jerry Stiller will always be Frank Costanza. That’s partly because of Seinfeld’s popularity—no other sitcom was higher-rated in the ’90s—but mostly because of Stiller’s willingness to depict a man whose flaws constantly bubbled to the surface. Frank’s intransigence, his hair-trigger temper, and his surreal view on modern society helped explain his own son’s many foibles.