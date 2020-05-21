Throughout The Great, the black comedy’s satirical tone captures how theatrical and nearsighted politics can become amid a crisis. Peter’s and his allies’ denial of the truth—a deeply distressing truth, involving hundreds of thousands of lives lost—resembles the Trump administration’s shunning of medical expertise. Ignorance paves the way for Peter III’s precious bliss; the president prefers to diminish the threat of the pandemic rather than confront the reality of its consequences. For Peter, ruling is a spectacle, not a duty. In the White House, briefings meant to inform the public have been molded into sales pitches and opportunities for the president to boast about his ratings. Peter’s court may be an exaggeration of real-life Russian politics in the 18th century, but the character’s foolish governing strategy in the face of disaster reflects Trump’s. Both men depend on the appeal of denial and ignorance.

Theirs is a leadership style that, during an unprecedented global disaster, has endured because the message it spreads—that nothing is wrong and all is bliss—is enticing. The Great doesn’t spend much time outside of the palace gates to observe the full effects of the Russo-Swedish War, but the series makes clear that Peter’s advisers aid in his oblivion, looking the other way to stay in Peter’s good graces and retain their own high-status lifestyles. The White House has found help from Trump’s base: Many of his supporters, who want their life to return to “normal,” free of the restrictions implemented during lockdown, have launched protests and flouted social-distancing guidelines. When the facts of a crisis are too troublesome to bear, overlooking them in favor of maintaining the status quo can be tempting for those who run a statistically smaller risk of being directly affected in the first place.

Created by Tony McNamara, a co-writer of The Favourite, and based on his 2008 play, The Great best captures this compulsion through the well-educated, sophisticated, and idealistic heroine Catherine, who, despite her role as the audience surrogate, falls under the same spell. When she arrives in Russia from Prussia, she sees the court for what it is—an extravagant, vodka-soaked bubble insulated from horror—and plans a coup while pretending to support her husband. But the more time she spends as empress, the more she conforms to and delights in the world around her. She engages in petty squabbles with the women at court, accepts gifts from Peter (including a meeting with the French philosopher Voltaire, whom she admires), and falls in love with the man Peter offers to be her lover. Midway through the season, she gets a chance to stage her coup earlier than planned, but at the last minute can’t follow through. “You criticize him for inaction,” scoffs her servant and ally, Marial (Phoebe Fox), “but you are just the same.”