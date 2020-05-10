The plea would be touching if it weren’t for the clunky setup. As rare as it would have been for anyone of color to be invited to a meeting with studio execs, the fact that the scene doesn’t include Camille (Laura Harrier), the black actor in question, but instead depends on a character introduced out of nowhere, contradicts Murphy’s socially progressive fantasy. Roosevelt’s hypothetical also distills the black experience down to poverty, making the scene not just tasteless, but insulting. Save for a few inspired arcs (such as one involving a closeted executive played by Joe Mantello), much of Hollywood functions this way—using the revisionist nature of the show as a narrative crutch.

As a producer, Murphy usually succeeds in excavating the complex, uncomfortable truths in dramas about history: In The People v. O. J. Simpson, he exercised restraint while telling the most tawdry of true-crime tales; in Pose, he found subtlety in the most exuberant ballroom worlds; and in Feud: Bette and Joan, he criticized the machinations of old Hollywood’s most glamorous icons. But in Hollywood, he resorts to wishful thinking, never demonizing the industry and its Hays Code era, leaving the series toothless instead. The show acknowledges the sexism, racism, and homophobia of the postwar movie business, but it treats such systemic issues as simply failures of imagination—as if all Hollywood needed was more Roosevelts bravely striding onto movie sets.

In an interview with Salon, Murphy said he wanted to avoid the “incredibly bleak” tone of other alternate-history series such as The Man in the High Castle, while Mock explained that they wanted to adopt an optimistic tone that would underline the impact Hollywood can have on marginalized communities. When she and Murphy worked together on Pose, they received feedback that “it’s not realistic,” she said. “With Hollywood we are actually saying, ‘What are the many interventions that we could have made that could have possibly taken us onto a different road?’”

Yet, that’s exactly the problem with Hollywood: The show doesn’t present a series of “interventions” that could have accelerated the industry’s progress; it presents a series of ridiculous plot contrivances. Camille lands the gig because of Roosevelt’s appeal. Patti LuPone’s Avis becomes the first female studio head because her philandering husband, who had the job, suffers a mid-coital heart attack. Everyone working on Meg, the film starring Camille and written and directed by talent of color, fears that their project will anger “the South.” But the biopic, which changes the race and backstory of Peg Entwistle, an actor who leapt to her death off the Hollywood sign, gets saved from censorship by a deus ex machina. Racism becomes a nonissue for Meg after the film opens; as a newscaster notes, racial protests “simply melted away.”