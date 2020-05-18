Read: 20 undersung crime shows to binge-watch

Cutter prefers not to think of Hightown as being “about” the opioid epidemic, she told me in an interview last year, while the show was wrapping filming. Her vision for it began when, driving in her car one night, she was suddenly struck by the idea of Jackie, a “charismatic alcoholic lady-killer” by night who’s unapologetic about her sexuality, who loves her job in federal law enforcement, and whose partying is a consuming crutch that enables her not to get too invested in anything or anyone. Raymund was drawn to the character not only for how rare it was “to be able to play a Latina lesbian as the lead,” she told me, but also for how the show isn’t about the various boxes Jackie fits into so much as it’s interested in “her demons, her addictions, and her purpose as a person in the world.” In the first episode, Jackie stumbles out onto the beach at dawn after a coked-up one-night stand and discovers something that shakes even her habitual bravado: the corpse of a murdered woman, carried back to shore by the tide of a supermoon.

Over the course of the season, Jackie becomes more and more fixated on the case, particularly when—during a short stay in court-mandated rehab—she finds a photo of a woman wearing the same necklace as the woman who died. Like any respectable crime drama, Hightown goes back and forth between characters on either side of the law, although the boundaries separating them are fuzzy at best. James Badge Dale (24, The Departed) plays Ray Abruzzo, the state detective investigating the murder, who’s as charming and unorthodox as Jackie but more single-minded about his job. Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break) plays Frankie Cuevas, a drug kingpin who continues to run his operation from prison. Atkins Estimond is Osito, Frankie’s ruthlessly efficient but strikingly sympathetic enforcer. And Shane Harper plays Junior, a fisherman and a recovering fentanyl addict who becomes Jackie’s sponsor while navigating his own off-the-books activities.

The characters are front and center, but the opioid epidemic is inescapable, just as it is outside the confines of the show. While the cast and crew were filming a scene at a salvage yard, the owner came to chat with some of them. “He said, ‘I’m really glad that [the show] is talking about this—I lost my daughter to the epidemic a little while ago,’” Estimond told me on set in Connecticut last year. “He was like, ‘It feels like people just don’t understand how bad it is, the real effects it’s having on people in their everyday lives.’” The cyclical nature of addiction and recovery in the show is mirrored by the dynamic between the cops and the dealers, neither of whom ever get to really declare victory. And the hierarchy of punishment is unequal, with users at the bottom of the pyramid being the most vulnerable, the most easily manipulated by cops and criminals, and the most disposable.