Editor's Note: Our crossword puzzle gets a little bit more challenging each weekday. And now we have a Sunday puzzle, too. Play!

One of my least favorite things about life is that many big problems can’t be neatly solved. But that’s why I love crossword puzzles: They always can be. I got into solving crosswords in high school—a phase of life that is, as everyone can recall, not at all complicated or awkward. Doing the crossword on the subway to school gave me one task a day that I knew had a solution. I think this joy is something all solvers have in common.

There are many kinds of cruciverbalists, of course. Some people like an all-consuming and wickedly challenging monster grid. Others like a quick-and-dirty puzzle you can solve while waiting for the coffee to brew. That’s part of why, when we relaunched puzzles at The Atlantic two years ago, we decided to start with a mini weekday puzzle—one that got bigger and more difficult each day. And it’s also why, to complement our minis, we’re now expanding to weekends.

We’re also introducing social features that let you solve the puzzle with another person—regardless of whether that person is on the other side of your apartment or the other side of the world.

There’s something magical about a Sunday crossword puzzle solved with friends or family. The one we’re introducing will be a big ol’ 15-by-15 themed puzzle, written by a rotating cast of puzzle makers. Some Sunday puzzles will be harder than others, but they’ll all hover at about a Wednesday difficulty level.