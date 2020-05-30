How to watch: Stream on Hoopla and Prime Video

Cameraperson (2016, directed by Kirsten Johnson)

Kirsten Johnson is the most exciting nonfiction filmmaker alive, and Cameraperson is perhaps her magnum opus—a patchwork composed of footage both from her own life and from the many movies she has shot over the years. She takes idiosyncratic scenes and searing moments she’s captured with her lens in the past two decades and shapes them into a kind of nonlinear poem. Though Johnson is rarely seen or heard in her film, her presence is felt throughout, and she finds clever thematic links between her own experiences (including the death of her mother) and footage she has collected. At one point in the movie, a quantum physicist explains the notion of entanglement to Johnson, and that functions as the thesis of this strange collage—that in simply viewing and recording events, a filmmaker is tied up with them forever.

How to watch: Stream on the Criterion Channel

Daughters of the Dust (1991, directed by Julie Dash)

The first feature film by an African American woman to be theatrically distributed in the United States, Julie Dash’s astonishing debut is a portrait of a multigenerational South Carolina Gullah family as they prepare to migrate north in 1902. Dash delves into the clashes between Nana Peazant (played by Cora Lee Day), the elderly matriarch preserving a rich and distinct tradition, and her descendants urging for the drastic change of moving to big, far-off cities. But the film works best as a representation of a broader culture, examining the terrible history of slavery from the perspectives of the families and people who were transformed by it. As The New Yorker’s Richard Brody wrote of Daughters of the Dust, “It’s a movie that runs less than two hours and feels like three or four—not in sitting time but in substance.”

How to watch: Stream on the Criterion Channel and Kanopy

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005, directed by Michel Gondry)

There is no better document of mid-2000s pop culture than Michel Gondry’s wonderfully loose concert film. It captures the comedian Dave Chappelle (at the peak of his powers) organizing a block party in Brooklyn featuring performances by Kanye West, Mos Def, Jill Scott, the Roots, and the Fugees, among others, as well as stand-up from Chappelle himself. But the most compelling material is in the lead-up to the show: Chappelle walks around the neighborhood and discusses how rapidly time and gentrification have changed the Clinton Hill corner he’s picked for the concert—and how vibrant and spontaneous events like this might be a thing of the past. The immediacy of Gondry’s filmmaking, and the casual glee with which über-famous figures such as West drop in, amplifies the sense of something special slipping away. Maybe unintentionally, it’s a compelling look at the way celebrity has morphed in the intervening 15 years.