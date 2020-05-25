Watch it on: Sundance Now

Trying

Trying is the latest installment in a glut of British sadcoms poking at tragedy within a comedic setup ( see also : Fleabag), but it’s also the rare series to tackle infertility as a theme, which it handles with care and good humor. Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith), after trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant, decide to adopt, a process that plays out next to their attempts at self-betterment and the pursuit of “real” adulthood. The story lines can be farcical, and Trying turns London into an unrealistically idyllic backdrop, but the show’s sweetness and endearing optimism set it apart.

Watch it on: Apple TV+

Read: ‘Trying’ is a sadcom in the ‘Fleabag’ mold

Shows About Coping

Back to Life

At the beginning of Back to Life, Miri (Daisy Haggard) is released from prison after serving an 18-year sentence for a crime whose specifics form the mystery at the core of the show. Miri is sweet and goofy and understandably bewildered by how much things have changed since she last saw the outside world; at the same time, she’s a figure of loathing in her community, which hampers her attempts to start living normally again. Haggard, who co-wrote the show, communicates Miri’s vulnerability but also her irrepressible optimism. And after six episodes, the show’s revelations offer a moving and hopeful conclusion.

Watch it on: Showtime

Barry

Alec Berg and Bill Hader’s black comedy about a hit man who just wants to be loved contains multitudes—including genial Chechen mafiosi, psychotic children, and one of TV’s best portrayals of the narcissism inherent to performance. But its biggest asset is Hader as Barry, a Marine who learns to kill in the military, then learns to leverage those kills as an assassin, then discovers acting class and realizes what a “normal” life might look like. The question of whether people can really change and make amends for past offenses hangs over the show, and Hader’s ability to make Barry both endearingly sympathetic and intermittently terrifying keeps viewers from getting too comfortable.

Watch it on: HBO

Read: The dark humanity of ‘Barry’

Russian Doll

Another show that’s achieved eerie new resonance over the past few months, Russian Doll, from Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, is still one of Netflix’s jewels—a brilliantly ambitious piece of storytelling that offers more and more every time you watch. Nadia (Lyonne) is a video-game developer in New York’s East Village who, in the first episode, dies, and finds herself reverting over and over again to the same moment on her 36th birthday. The more she tries to cheat death, the more convoluted the mystery of what’s happening to her becomes. Whether you read it as a metaphor for the cyclical nature of addiction or for the Groundhog Day sameness of life under lockdown, Russian Doll makes an argument for human connection and kindness that feels more powerful now than ever.