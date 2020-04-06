The sensation of a letter from T.S. Eliot in your hands—dry and delicate and sort of immaculate, in a way that seems to partake of nature of the man himself—is a strange one. And these are, by his standards, intimate letters. Deep down you feel vandalistic and prurient as you handle them. You feel like a hectic 21st-century slob. You read on. “V’s mental health” makes an ominous appearance, as does the “evil angel” that waits for Eliot when he wakes at 5 a.m. “I wish you would not refer to my humble little comments and counsels as ‘sermons’,” he writes in a letter from May 1932. Then he thanks Hale sincerely for her “clear criticism.” Responding to a suggestion that they (uh oh) take a holiday together, he uses the phrase “two people in our position.” They must do nothing, he writes, “which could raise the slightest suspicion in any mind however vulgar.” The erotic temperature goes up a bit here: Yes, Eliot may have “resignation towards the unfulfilled, ” but “age has not abated my passions.” (The next letter worries that he sounds “priggish.”) 20 May 1932: He hates driving, gets tired, dreads almost everything ... He’s packing V’s medicines, grumble grumble ... What a stupid letter, he writes in pen at the bottom. On the 24th of June he reports receiving a letter from James Joyce. On 1st July he writes that unless he gets to Mass at least twice a week he feels “rather as I do when I have missed my bath.”

The point is: These letters are not hallucinations, or ghost-to-ghost communiqués. They are quite human, quite pressurized by life, and quite trusting of their recipient. What made Eliot disavow them so violently? God knows. His love for Emily Hale, while he felt it, had the force of a spiritual necessity. It helped him toward the church, he tells her in the first letter in the Hale collection. “I want to convince you,” he writes in the second, on All Souls Day, 1930, “that my love for you has been the one great thing all through my life.”

Emily Hale made her own statement, and included it with the letters. “A brief review,” as she describes it, “of my years of friendship with T.S. Eliot.” At the Firestone you can see a handwritten draft, in blue pen, in her looped and ladylike hand. The statement is formal, gentle, baffled, and quietly devastating in effect. She describes Eliot, rather brilliantly, as “this gifted, emotional and groping personality.” What came between them after Vivienne’s death was, she writes, “too personal, too obscurely emotional for me to understand.” There is a note of quiet defiance: “The memory of the years when we were most together and so happy are mine always.” And at the end of it she turns squarely towards us, in our libraries, shabbily poking through the story. “I accepted conditions as they were offered under the unnatural code which surrounded us, so that perhaps more sophisticated persons than I will not be surprised to learn the truth about us.”