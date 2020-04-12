Hanks, a frequent guest host, was a perfect choice for virtual emcee, even if he declined to don a David S. Pumpkins suit for his opening monologue. He became, as he put it, “the celebrity canary in the coal mine” for American understanding of the coronavirus threat after he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in early March. There was something soothing about seeing him in good spirits to kick things off, warning viewers that the following episode might feel a little jarring given the lack of colorful sets, fancy costumes, and a live audience.

In fact, it was quite the opposite. Seeing cast members like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson rattling around in their homes may have had a touch of public-access strangeness to it, but each of their performances had the kind of pent-up quality many a home viewer could probably relate to. They’re all performers, after all, and they have nobody to perform to. As McKinnon bounced around the room doing home workouts as part of her Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression, her exuberance to finally unleash some energy felt contagious.

Other offerings included Davidson filming music videos in his basement (with direction credited to his mother, whom he lives with), a series of impressions from up-and-coming cast member Chloe Fineman, a seated dispatch from Larry David (nominally in-character as Bernie Sanders), and a Twitch video-game stream parody starring Mikey Day. As is typical for SNL, almost every sketch was grounded in the events of the last few weeks, which called for satire of Zoom conference calls and home makeup tutorials. Most poignant was a tribute to the late Hal Willner, the show’s legendary music producer, who died on April 7 from symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. The

”Weekend Update” host Michael Che also paid tribute to his grandmother, another victim of the pandemic, by having co-host Colin Jost read a particularly tasteless joke.

The last episode broadcast, a March 7 edition hosted by Daniel Craig after his James Bond film was pushed down the release calendar, feels like a lifetime ago. That entry included a couple of cute sketches nodding to building paranoia over the pandemic, but there was also a daytime-TV cooking parody and a guest appearance from Debbie Downer. For decades, one of SNL’s best functions has been as a recorder of topical history, often contributing to lasting cultural impressions of world-famous figures. Delving into its archives can serve as a reminder of America’s instant reactions to presidents, wars, sporting triumphs, and pop phenomena. On rewatch, the shift in format from Season 45, Episode 15 to Episode 16 will be particularly unforgettable.

Most likely that’s why producer and SNL honcho Lorne Michaels shepherded this “at-home” edition of the show to production, and why future installments could follow as the season continues. One of Michaels’s most repeated aphorisms is that “the show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, it goes on because it’s 11:30.” For all the chaos the coronavirus has wrought on the world, it continues to be 11:30 on every Saturday night, and it’s reassuring that this indestructible show is finding new ways to honor that tradition.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.