The jokes, in style, are familiar. They are part of the genre of humor that evolved with the internet: clever, democratized, visually oriented, wonderfully amateur. In the context of quarantine, though, their silliness begins to read as especially meaningful—and especially radical.

Americans are accustomed, in times of national trauma, to asking questions that assume there is a right way to laugh, and a wrong one: Is it okay to make jokes? Is it too soon? And we have been accustomed to seeking some of the answers from figures of authority: professional entertainers, in particular, whose job has been to find comedy even in tragedy. If you can turn on the TV at 11:35 p.m. and watch Jimmy Fallon making light of the day’s news, you can also be assured that things are, on some level, under control. You can know that the answer to “Is it too soon?” is “No.” But the pandemic has quarantined the comedians, too. Their studios have been closed. The structure they provided simply by showing up, day after day, has been obliterated. In its place is comedy that, very purposely, does not outwardly acknowledge tragedy at all.

In the weeks after 9/11, cultural critics began declaring the “death of irony.” The wounds of the attacks were so deep, their arguments went, that laughter would never be quite the same again. For a time, even the professionally humorous agreed with those assessments. “Forgive me if this is more for me than it is for people watching, I’m sorry, but uh, I just, I have to go through this,” David Letterman said in his first Late Show monologue after the attacks. “I have never ever felt more unsure or more at a loss than I do tonight,” Conan O’Brien admitted. “What’s funny about what’s unfolding here? Nothing,” a Comedy Central spokesperson told the Associated Press. Will Ferrell noted that he and his fellow Saturday Night Live performers would have to “keep our foot off the gas pedal for a while” when it came to “the political and topical humor we’re usually known for.”

That sentiment, however, did not last long. And you can pinpoint the moment it ended: SNL’s season premiere in late September 2001—a show that began with an orchestrated reintroduction of laughter. The show’s opening monologue featured Paul Simon performing “The Boxer,” an enormous American flag draped behind him. Rudy Giuliani, then New York City’s mayor, and a group of the city’s first responders had introduced the singer, and the tribute was deeply earnest in its tenor. But then the tone shifted. Lorne Michaels, SNL’s creator, joined Giuliani onstage. The politician delivered a line about the symbolism of SNL going on with its show. The producer nodded, then asked a question: “Can we be funny?”

The mayor paused as the audience tittered. (They’d apparently read the eulogies for irony too.) Then he delivered the punch line: “Why start now?”