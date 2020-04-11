Read: ‘Underland’ tunnels into biology, history, physics, glaciology, and eco-poetry

The therapeutic value of books can be derived from the act of reading as much as from the moral of a story or the distraction it might provide. Take The Living Mountain, written during World War II. This slender book is devoted to the Cairngorms, a low, rambling range in the eastern Highlands of Scotland. “The plateau is the true summit of these mountains,” Shepherd writes in the opening chapter, immediately reframing mountaineering literature, which traditionally consists of men conquering peaks. More of a walker than a climber, Shepherd preferred the inward path to the ascendant path. Her goal was not to best this mountain range, but “to know its essential nature.”

Shepherd attends to her body as might a physician. The Living Mountain prescribes a philosophy of bodily thinking, in which the body is a sensorium and the senses are avenues to knowledge. In exquisite prose, Shepherd writes of and from the senses—sound, smell, touch above all—with such heightened awareness that what she describes—“a sting of life” from a cold-water current, the “juicy gold globe” of a cloudberry—feels pristine and immediate. Engrossed in reading passages such as these, I felt present and disembodied.

“For Shepherd,” Macfarlane writes in his introduction to The Living Mountain, “the body thinks best when the mind stops, when it is ‘uncoupled’ from the body.” This is evidenced early in the book, when Shepherd recounts the story of an avid climber, who told her that “what he values is a task that, demanding of him all he has and is, absorbs and so releases him entirely.” Climbing is his release. Could reading do something similar, enabling its practitioners entrance into a flow state? Complete absorption in an activity can engender a feeling of abandon, a shedding of the world and self and time. (This transformative quality is notably distinct from, say, tunnel vision, which carries negative connotations of hyper-focus.)

For Shepherd, such moments of “pure focus” while walking are not about athletic performance, but learning. They come to her “most of all after hours of steady walking, with the long rhythm of motion sustained until motion is felt, not merely known by the brain, as the ‘still centre’ of being.” The same can be said of reading. There is a traffic of ideas between writer and reader, an intimate mingling of voices. Sometimes those voices become a single, narrative voice, and this too is born from rhythm.

“The true function of a literary critic is not to pass judgement on the book,” Bagster says, “but to diagnose the condition of the person who has read it.” So then, what is my condition?

Just as a body acclimates to new elevation, those who are sheltering in place will adjust to a highly restricted new normal. Ours is not a snowy peak, but a moving graph of COVID-19 cases still on the rise. In the shadow of this sick mountain, I found it difficult to concentrate on reading Shepherd’s book. I felt restless, anxious, on edge.

But there is no rush in reading, nor in walking. In fact, it is better not to rush. When my body finally settled and my mind quieted, I felt attuned to the lowest of frequencies, from within and without. I burrowed deeper into the reading, into myself, and for a moment, I felt like a loch, “withdrawn and tranquil.”

