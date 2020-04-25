Read: The state of the National

Modeled on the live broadcasts of New York’s Metropolitan Opera, NT Live enlists a camera director, who works with the theater director to plan how to present the show on-screen: when to shoot a close-up, when to widen the shot, when to focus on a reaction, when to cut to the audience. As the performance scholar Sarah Bay-Cheng points out, “mediated theatre” that’s edited for a screen offers a very different sense of space, movement, and time than an in-person performance. Eight or so cameras get positioned around the theater, and there are two camera rehearsals before the broadcast. The show is recorded in a single take in front of an audience and broadcast live that night to movie theaters, with some delay for audiences in different time zones. “Live viewing is an important part of the concept,” the National’s executive director, Lisa Burger, told me over the phone. “The idea is that you in the cinema are joining the theater audience. This isn’t a film being made in a studio; you’re seeing a filmed version of a theatrical performance.”

Because going to the cinema is now as impossible as getting to London for most of us, the National has pivoted to online distribution, with a new broadcast called NT at Home released via YouTube on Thursday evenings, U.K. time, to stream free for a week. “We’ve adopted the idea of a premiere moment,” Burger explained. “Friends and family across the world can settle in with anticipation. You’ve got your cup of tea or glass of something stronger.” Some 200,000 people tuned in to watch One Man, Two Guvnors the first Thursday in April, and 2.5 million streamed it over the entire week—the equivalent of full houses for 2,500 performances—donating about £50,000 to support the National (not nothing, but not quite salvation for a theater that, like every theater, is facing financial disaster).

Nearly 1 million people watched Jane Eyre the following week, about as many as had previously seen any of the NT Live cinema broadcasts. Of course, it’s not the same as being in the theater, any more than watching LeBron James hammer a dunk on ESPN is the same as cheering in the Staples Center, or streaming Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary on Netflix is the same as catching her at Coachella. But it’s a lot more accessible and affordable—at least for the viewer. The cost of producing recordings at this level is beyond the reach of most theaters. Although the National wouldn’t reveal anything more than that the broadcasts were profitable, the founders of BroadwayHD, a theater-on-demand site, estimated that the cost of filming a Broadway musical with similar technology to the National’s, including distribution rights and compensation for all the unions involved, runs between $2 million and $4 million, far above many small theaters’ annual budgets.