The series is already a monumental success; its premiere reportedly averaged 6.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched ESPN documentary ever. Serendipity was at play: All it took was a global shutdown of life as we’d known it. The first two episodes of The Last Dance aired one day after the NBA playoffs were previously scheduled to start, and 39 days after the league suspended its season due to the news that the Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The documentary was always meant to stand in for live basketball; its original release date in June would have nestled into a weekday gap between NBA Finals games. Now it bears the responsibility of filling the void of sports writ large.

It can’t, of course, but it’s being graded on a curve. Self-isolation has not been kind to sports fans. Those in withdrawal have burned through all the classics that networks have aired to mask the dead space: old vintages of the Masters, Wimbledon, the NCAA tournament, all hollowed out, lacking the propulsive drama that stems from uncertainty. There’s still beauty in rewatching Villanova’s 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship upset and the 2008 Wimbledon all-timer between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but that vital thrill—the feeling of anxiety meeting absolution that gives sports its intoxicating pull—is long gone. What’s left is a disorienting whiplash across eras. After more than a month of catching replays, many dedicated watchers are realizing how effective sports are as a means of regulating time. Game days are destination points; they offer proof of forward momentum. Random blasts from the past don’t present the same structural support for our circadian rhythms.

The Last Dance offers a balm. This isn’t to say the documentary follows a linear progression. Its story, ostensibly about one season of basketball, jumps back and forth across four decades, from the ’60s, recounting Jordan’s childhood, to the ’90s—but it is held together by a constantly replenishing sense of drama. Jordan’s compulsive need to win made him an unrepentant bully—we see it in the way he fought and berated teammates and executives—and The Last Dance does little to cast a negative light on his by-any-means-necessary mentality. But we do learn where it comes from: To hear Jordan admit that his competitiveness developed from the insecurity he felt trying to win his father’s approval feels revelatory. There is a thrill of discovery, which gets to the heart of what makes live sports such an important fixture of everyday life. And in a time when live sports can’t affirm our present, The Last Dance proposes a seductive alternative: Let’s all go back to 1997 together. As John Dahl, one of the documentary’s executive producers, told The Charlotte Observer, “The way the film is constructed, past and present—and I mean by present, 1997–98—are very far apart. Over 10 episodes, past-and-present become closer and closer until they are one and the same.”

The Last Dance captures in full the unchallenged (and unchecked) primacy of the greatest basketball player ever. But with the actual NBA season on hold, the series is also the league’s most compelling document of the times; in our new social habitus, what we see revealed by Jordan and the Bulls is as present as it gets. Recent video-game tournaments and endlessly buffering H-O-R-S-E competitions in isolation were unworthy distractions that only emphasized how much of an athlete’s charisma lies on the court, in a specific context. LeBron James, who has lorded over the basketball world for much of the 21st century, is stuck at home watching The Godfather again and again; Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may supplant James as the league’s leading figure in the coming years, is stuck at home playing NBA 2K. Even the league’s very best are powerless in a lockdown. During their absence from the court, Jordan, armed with hundreds of hours of unseen footage, has, for better or worse, reemerged as the NBA’s savior.