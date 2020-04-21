Read: What’s your most important memory of touch?

In the title story, an unnamed woman who works at “the world’s most popular search engine” stalks the man who raped her—a man she met on a dating app. The narrative is anchored in the omnipresence of the internet, but what happens offline is South’s true focus. After following the rapist on social media and obsessively reading his newsletter, the woman trails him as he walks his dog. His dog is sweet, and like a good citizen, the man cleans up after it. Witnessing no overt malice in the rapist’s life—his monstrosity hidden in plain sight—the woman is unable to make sense of the violence done to her body.

At work, the woman is tasked with removing obscene content from the web, forcing her to continually encounter graphic media—and reminders of her rape. In some ways, her actions prevent others from experiencing trauma, but South suggests that sense of protection is false: The removal of the content doesn’t erase the reality of mass shootings, hate speech, sexual violence, or child pornography. This interplay between what can and cannot be controlled comes to a head when the rapist gets a girlfriend and the woman feels compelled to warn her: “How she wishes there were a ‘view source’ option for human beings; buried between brackets she could locate the phrase ‘This is a rapist’ and thus duly inform the rapist’s girlfriend.” When presented with the information, the girlfriend dismisses it.

What transpires after this confrontation is what makes You Will Never Be Forgotten so compelling. The woman breaks into the man’s apartment—the very apartment where she was raped. Her strange and surprising action in that space can be read as a reclamation of power, at least temporarily. The story ends with a revelation: “Nothing is going to magically make it better. The woman has to figure out her life.” In a culture consumed with the corrective possibilities of technology, this realization is profound. Trauma cannot be deleted; the past cannot be undone.

South’s other stories meditate on similar attempts to use technology as a coping mechanism for emotional pain. In “Not Setsuko,” a bereaved mother, unwilling to acknowledge the death of her daughter, births a replica via C-section—exactly 10 years after Setsuko was born. The mother forces her new daughter to recount Setsuko’s memories as if they were her own—in the hopes of returning the spirit of the dead daughter into the body of the living one. Only when the replicant reaches the age when her predecessor died is she freed from reliving that life. Wisely, South tells the story from the mother’s perspective, making readers complicit in the violence the mother inflicts, while offering intimate insight into the rawness of her grief.