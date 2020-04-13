Thirteen years ago, AMC helped redefine prestige television when it debuted its first original drama series, Mad Men. Since then, the TV business has exploded, with streaming services upending the industry and cord cutters threatening the future of cable altogether. In 2019, more than 500 new scripted series debuted across platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+. Before the COVID-19 pandemic put dozens of shows on hiatus, Barnett wasn’t the only person using the word bubble to characterize how many shows are being created, and how much money is being thrown around. Facing such deep-pocketed competitors, how can a basic-cable network—even one with AMC’s track record—still stand out?

Barnett is insistent that the answer isn’t all that revolutionary, and that it relies on the same tenets that have always informed groundbreaking television: voice and originality. While more and more of her algorithm-driven competitors are seeking out demonstrable hits and versions of already proven concepts (think Netflix’s nostalgia plays or dystopian teen dramas), Barnett still thinks that the key to success in a crowded marketplace is seeking out the underdog, the offbeat idea, the unsung talent. “There’s so much television today that I feel like, actually, the least safe thing to do is something safe,” she said, “because no one’s going to pay attention to you. If you’re not a huge platform, the only thing that stands a chance of working for you is something wildly different.”

“There are different ways to go up the tiers of executivedom,” the actor and writer Ray McKinnon, who created Rectify for Barnett’s Sundance TV in 2013, told me. “Some people are attracted to it from an ambition and power standpoint. And it’s not that Sarah doesn’t have real mettle, but I don’t think that’s why she’s ended up where she’s ended up. She has a real curiosity about the human condition.” When she takes a chance on a risky show, McKinnon said, “it’s not risk for risk’s sake. It’s because whatever that story is, it moves her in multiple ways: intellectually, emotionally, aesthetically. It’s something that she would like to see burst.”

Late last year, as we sat in her Instagrammably eclectic office overlooking the Empire State Building, Barnett explained why she thinks AMC can defy the odds. The dawn of cable, with its hundreds of new networks and slots to fill, wasn’t the force that produced the new Golden Age of Television. Rather, it was a moment in the late 1990s when creators at HBO were told to forget about ratings and focus on making hits that a devoted cabal of fans would crave. The relative smallness of AMC compared with its streaming competitors is, Barnett hopes, an opportunity: The network can concentrate fully on quality and innovation while the biggest streaming services duke it out over quantity and scale. And as she’s already proved with Killing Eve, which returned for a third season last night, the most satisfying hits are the ones that pull in viewers and acclaim while quietly smashing storytelling conventions and glass ceilings in the process.