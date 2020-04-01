Read: The best kind of food to cook during a pandemic

Since she first joined Instagram in 2014, Garten’s posts have encapsulated a kind of fairytale abundance—the same aesthetic that radiates off the screen in Nancy Meyers movies. Photos of plump red tomatoes on the vine and wisteria blooming in the garden share space next to aproned selfies with celebrity fans and friends (Taylor Swift, Jennifer Garner, and Katie Couric among them) and pictures of Garten’s devoted husband, Jeffrey. (Jeffrey is always smiling, as befits a man who knows he’s one of the luckiest humans alive.) Coming from someone else, these kinds of images could easily be irritating or twee, but Garten has always managed to occupy a space between authenticity and contentment that inspires rather than irks. Historically, her Instagram has been exactly what the photo-sharing platform was designed for, a modern update of the song “My Favorite Things”: log fires, peonies, whiskey sours, beach days, heart-shaped cookies for Valentine’s Day. Treats. Happiness. Most of all, love.

More recently though, what comfort looks like and feels like has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has detached cooking from its social iterations and made it extra fraught through grocery-store lines, panic-buying, and questions of safety. When, on March 15, Garten posted an image of a Belgian waffle that she’d made and mentioned in the caption that she was “hunkering down at home with Jeffrey,” the responses surprised her. “It was like a nuclear reaction,” she told me. In the comments, people sent love, noted which of Garten’s recipes they were making themselves, asked for more updates on how she and Jeffrey were spending their time in social isolation. “I wish we were quarantined with Ina,” one user posted, capturing the general tenor of responses.

Virtually, Garten thought, people could be. Since then, she’s reoriented her posts, offering near-daily updates on what she’s making, how her pantry and freezer are stocked, and how she’s adapting old recipes to work with items she might have around the house. In the comments, she answers questions about what to do with forlorn ingredients and sends thanks and love. “For me,” she said, “it was a way to stay connected with people. But also it became a way to have purpose and order during the day. I cook in the morning and I post what I’m cooking, and then whatever it is becomes dinner.” The repetition, she noted, can be its own kind of comfort. Before, she never really followed a routine, just did whatever needed doing that day. Now, each day has structure. After cooking, she and Jeffrey drive to the beach for an afternoon walk, and in the car they listen to the New York Times podcast The Daily. Then, as always, they have dinner.