That may well be so. But providing diversion from a pandemic was definitely not the goal when Katzenberg and Whitman raised $1.75 billion in investment capital—and sold out their entire $150 million in first-year advertising availability—to create a platform on which harried mobile-phone users could consume theatrical-quality films, documentaries, reality series, game shows, and news in easily digestible portions. What’s more, Quibi is entering a streaming-video field that is getting more crowded by the day. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is set to launch in May, and NBC’s Peacock in July, joining Disney+. But the other services will feature longer-format content, as well as such classic, proven content as Friends and Seinfeld. So Katzenberg and Whitman insist that Quibi has a chance to occupy a new and unique niche.

Serial storytelling is as old as Dickens, and as current as the blockbuster best-selling novels of Dan Brown and James Patterson, whose trademark super-short chapters are designed to be read in small doses before bedtime. When I asked why he and Whitman believe there is a market for this latest blend of Silicon Valley technology and the Hollywood dream factory (at $4.99 a month with ads, $7.99 without), Katzenberg brandished his smartphone remotely on my laptop’s screen. “Because this device,” he said, “has changed everything, in a way that’s created a fantastic new opportunity. We admire the amazing creativity and entrepreneurial things that have happened around this, whether it’s YouTube or Snapchat or Instagram TV or all these different things. But what none of them have actually had the resources to even attempt to do … is to match Hollywood-style, triple-A, best-in-class storytellers with the financial resources to be able to tell these types of stories.”

The distinguishing feature of the platform is a proprietary technology called Turnstyle, which allows a viewer to seamlessly shift a phone’s orientation from vertical (portrait) to horizontal (landscape). In the fullest use of the technology, shifting the orientation of the phone automatically changes the view. So the user can go from seeing the same screen a character in the film is seeing on a Ring Alarm security system to then seeing a prowler at the front door—and back again. Or the content can be watched straight through all in one perspective or the other. “I think this will be big on social media,” Whitman said, “because people will say, ‘Have you seen what Quibi can do?’”

Technological adaptation has been the salvation of Hollywood for the better part of a century—from talking pictures to television to video recorders to streaming digital video. But whether Quibi will turn out to be the next Netflix, an economic and creative game changer in the entertainment landscape, or the latest version of fads such as Smell-O-Vision and 3-D, is an open question.