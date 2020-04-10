The question of whether “normalcy” is a real word that is an acceptable alternative to “normality” goes back precisely a century, to the 1920 presidential campaign of Warren G. Harding, who made “the return to normalcy” his central slogan. As a Republican senator from Ohio not known for his eloquence, Harding found himself roundly criticized for using the word, even as the sentiment it encapsulated swept him into the White House.

Early on in his campaign, Harding seemed to be testing out the word as he crafted a message that would appeal to those weary from the upheavals of World War I and—mirroring our own time—a deadly influenza pandemic. Speaking in Brooklyn in February 1920, Harding said, “It is time to hark back to sanity and normality.” But a few sentences later, he spoke of the nation finding its way back to “the new normalcy.”

While “sanity and normality” has a nice ring to it, Harding ended up favoring “normalcy,” despite the fact that it was far less common than “normality” at the time. His most famous use of the word came on May 14 of that year, when he delivered an address to the Home Market Club of Boston, stating alliteratively, “America’s present need is not heroics, but healing; not nostrums, but normalcy; not revolution, but restoration.”

Audio from that speech survives, and it allows us to hear Harding incorporate the word into his less-than-thrilling rhetoric. (H.L. Mencken once said that Harding’s attempts at oratory reminded him of “a string of wet sponges” and “tattered washing on the line.”) Yet not all newspapers reproduced his turn of phrase faithfully. The Boston Globe transcribed the line as “not nostrums but normality”—correcting the candidate’s speech for him.

“Normalcy” was unusual enough that many commentators assumed that Harding simply made it up—a misconception that gets repeated to this day. In fact, the word had been in use since at least 1855, albeit in a technical way, when it appeared in a mathematical dictionary. Five years later, a reviewer in the magazine The New Englander, surveying the latest dictionaries from Webster and Worcester, included “normalcy” among the newish words that neither dictionary had yet captured (along with other items like “bisexuality,” “orgiastic,” and “slackjaw”). G. & C. Merriam, the publisher of Webster’s dictionaries, found room for “normalcy” in its American Dictionary of the English Language of 1864, though marking it “rare.” That “rare” label would stick around in subsequent editions of Webster’s dictionaries, as well as in the Century Dictionary, published in 1889-1891. By that point, “normalcy” had at least moved past its mathematical origins and could be found in theological discussions, ones that Harding, a devout Baptist, may have absorbed.