Jenkins does think cinemas will return when the crisis subsides—“we’ll change certain practices, maybe, but eventually they will”—but said, “The trick is going to be how we treat each other in the meantime. That normalcy might take a year and a half to get to, and there’ll be people who can’t pay their rent ... Are we going to treat them with humanity or are we going to punish those folks? It’s going to take time, but the movies will be here.” Below are his recommendations for films, both new and old, that viewers can escape with as they wait for theaters to come back to life.

BARRY JENKINS’S QUARANTINE FILM LIST

Mid-August Lunch (2008, directed by Gianni Di Gregorio)



The film: This light Italian comedy-drama follows a man who starts caring for his neighbors’ elderly relatives during the busy holiday season as a way to pay off his debts.

Jenkins’s notes: “I’ve been [thinking] about Italy during this crisis, and this was a tiny film I’d seen years ago. It’s the most amazing little film, the directorial debut of the writer of the Italian film Gomorrah. It’s 75 minutes, it’s on Amazon Prime, and it’s just delightful. It feels like a mini-discovery. Mid-August Lunch features [an elderly] cast that is extremely vulnerable to the [pandemic] right now, so it’s bittersweet, but it’s lovely to see the actors enjoy themselves and flourish in their craft.”

Watch it on: Amazon Prime

Selah and the Spades (2019, directed by Tayarisha Poe)



The film: Poe’s debut feature is set in a prestigious East Coast boarding school, where Selah Summers tries to maintain control over her coveted social group, the Spades.

Jenkins’s notes: “Amazon has been pairing up with local wine shops and restaurants and creating to-go packages that people can eat and drink at home with a new premiere every Friday night. I didn’t get to catch this awesome film, Selah and the Spades, at the festivals, and it never got a small release. The night it premiered on Amazon, Lulu and I opened a bottle of wine, a dinner showed up, and we went in the back room and turned down the lights. And it felt like, well, this is a two-person audience, but we’re at the premiere! I loved the film. It’s loud, speaks to such a specific experience, and the vibe is unique. It would have found an audience in release, but I can tweet about it, you can read the tweet, and immediately load up the film. That is powerful as hell.”

Watch it on Amazon Prime

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Everett collection

Solaris (2002, directed by Steven Soderbergh)



The film: An adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s novel in which psychologist Chris Kelvin is sent to a remote space station orbiting a mysterious planet, where he encounters both disturbed crew members and a vision of his dead wife.

Jenkins’s notes: “Lulu and I have been watching something that either I’ve seen and she hasn’t seen, or she’s seen and I haven’t seen. With this, I told Lulu, “Are you prepared for the longest hundred-minute film you’ve ever seen in your life?” However, I personally feel like it’s a masterpiece. I was in film school when it came out, and I probably went and saw it six times in the theater. The atmosphere and the tone are wonderful. The images, and colors, and waves of light in that film are so thematically, emotionally, and maybe Soderbergh would hate this, but spiritually evocative.