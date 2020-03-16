In some ways, I didn’t need to rewatch Outbreak: Several of its scenes have been seared in my mind for years. I remembered, especially, the horrific manifestations of the film’s semi-fictional disease (a form of hemorrhagic fever whose symptoms are very similar to those of Ebola): the sores, the sweat, the way it caused people to bleed from their eyes. I remembered the moment when Robby (Rene Russo) pricks herself with an infected needle through the layers of her protective suit: how her expression melts from frenzied panic to dull horror as she removes her gloves to see her own tainted blood. And I remembered the film’s visualization of the virus as it spreads through a crowded movie theater: the particles, imperceptible and deadly, traveling—dancing, almost—from the mouth of an infected man into the body of a woman who has opened her mouth to laugh at the comedy on-screen. (Part of what made that scene stay with me, I assume, is that I saw it as it was intended to be witnessed: in a movie theater.)

Read: Say goodbye to movie theaters

Rewatching Outbreak, though, the scene I found most striking was one I’d managed to forget about entirely: the one in which two families, mutinous and angry, try to escape the military-imposed quarantine that has been enacted around the picturesque coastal town of Cedar Creek, California, in an effort to keep the virus contained. The families’ attempt to flee begins with a high-speed chase—pickup trucks bumping chaotically over land not meant for cars—and ends, if you’ll forgive a decades-old spoiler, in death: A military helicopter, after warning both families that it will fire on them if they continue their path toward the land beyond the barriers, makes good on the threat. Gunfire meets one truck’s engine. (This is one of the many explosions in the film.) The camera cuts briefly to the aftermath of the showdown: a family, burned alive in their vehicle, graphically punished for their rebellion.

Contagion, too, features an attempted escape from a quarantine. Mitch Emhoff (Matt Damon) and his daughter try to breach a National Guard barrier in their effort to flee Minnesota, a viral hot spot. Their effort, though—which consists primarily of the mild-mannered Mitch trying to explain to a guardsman that he has proved immune to the virus—ends in quiet failure.

The difference between the two scenes is also the difference between the two films. Contagion is concerned, primarily, with systems and their constraints. It is interested in the way governments handle public-health crises, and in the way corporations interact with those governments. It is interested in information, and in misinformation. Outbreak, however, is primarily concerned with more sweeping ideas about heroic individualism. It isn’t the story of a network of people whose lives intersect on account of a pandemic; instead, for the most part, it is the story of a singular character, Sam Daniels (Dustin Hoffman), a military virologist who realizes better than anyone else the threat that the novel virus poses.