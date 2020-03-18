Enter the finicky arborio. While I cooked rice somewhat frequently, this variety had always daunted me. My experience with risotto ended at Italian-restaurant menus and cooking-competition shows. I’d seen too many Chopped contestants become meme fodder by attempting to prepare risotto at breakneck speed. I had known it was called the “infant of grains”: It requires both time and constant attention, things I’m rarely willing to give any dish at once. But faced with the prospect of indefinite social distancing—and mounting anxiety—I welcomed the challenge of attempting a new culinary feat.

In a still-baffling shift from my younger years, I’d been able to ensure my pantry was well stocked; being able to acquire enough food wasn’t a real concern. (I’m still shaped by the calculus and creativity that my mother employed to keep a family of six fed through layoffs, WIC assistance, and a devastating recession, but my circumstances now allow for a spaciousness that hers didn’t.) And for once, I seemed to have an abundance of time to putter about my New York apartment. If I succeeded, I’d be learning to cook something that could serve as a household staple. But if I failed, I reasoned, then the wasted hours would at least have served as a helpful distraction. The stakes were low, but the allure of accomplishing something was enough of a thrill.

Read: The rise of anxiety baking

Like many Millennials, I’m no stranger to anxiety cooking. The curve of my culinary skills has seen a steep spike in the past few years. In 2017, I rage-baked a cornucopia of carbohydrate-filled indulgences: gingerbread cake, frosted with caramel cream-cheese buttercream; salted caramel-apple upside-down cake; blood-orange cardamom cake; peach cognac cupcakes; so, so many brownies. But this weekend’s endeavor felt different. I wasn’t concentrating on the final product or anticipating my friends’ eager reactions to the treats I’d giddily bestow upon them to celebrate a birthday or jazz up some big social gathering. My needs were more immediate. I wanted to channel my fear about the months ahead (and intensifying cabin fever) into a task that would make sense of all that nervous energy.



And while baking has its obvious upsides, especially for those with a sweet tooth, it wasn’t the right vehicle for me this time. Jittery and unnerved, I didn’t trust myself to measure ingredients meticulously. My rickety old oven doesn’t always stick to one temperature. Nor does it display the temperature digitally, or have a window I can see through. The prospect of assembling a dessert, only to see it misshapen or otherwise ruined when I removed it from the oven, was too disappointing and final for me to entertain. The risks of baking, an undertaking that requires precision above all, felt too high. But cooking, even dishes that demand more focus than I’m accustomed to, is an art that often allows for improvisation. Salt can be added along the way; heat can be adjusted as needed. The meal comes together in full view. There may be surprises, but there are no secrets.