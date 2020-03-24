Though Universal’s Trolls release is a business decision spurred by highly unusual circumstances, it’s nonetheless prompting a furious response from theater owners who recognize a looming existential threat. The National Organization of Theatre Owners, a group representing more than 33,000 screens around the country, insists that Universal’s move will be an exception, not the rule. “To avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the fullest possible theatrical release around the world,” NATO said. “While one or two releases may forgo theatrical release, it is our understanding from discussions with distributors that the vast majority of deferred releases will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.”

The messaging is clear: It makes no financial sense for movies that cost hundreds of millions to be released online-only. But NATO’s announcement assumes that the theater industry can return to normal when the pandemic abates. For a sense of what the U.S. might face once the outbreak begins to slow, look to China: The country is only just beginning to re-open some theaters after shuttering them in January. Even as new cases have rapidly declined and the government has begun to ease social-distancing rules, citizens have been reluctant to go back to theaters so far. The 507 theaters (about 5 percent of the country’s cinemas) open on Saturday made only $4,355 according to Deadline. That’s just a few dollars per theater.

The Chinese film industry’s hope is to re-open all theaters by May 1, though staggered seating (spacing people apart) will be part of that adjustment. The other issue will be a relative lack of new movies to show, since all major releases have been frozen. To lure people back, the Chinese industry is re-releasing some homegrown hits of recent years, box-office smashes such as The Wandering Earth, Wolf Warrior 2, and Monster Hunt. Reportedly, Hollywood favorites like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will also be rolled out at some point.

It’s a nice idea—using nostalgic hits to remind audiences what they liked about going to the movies in the first place. But the coming weeks in China will demonstrate to what extent people’s desire to return to cinemas outweighs their fear of catching or potentially spreading COVID-19. A situation in which theaters were empty for the entire summer would be Hollywood’s worst nightmare, given the amount of major movies on deck that will either have to be delayed or suffer depressed box-office returns.

The biggest spring blockbusters have already been postponed: Fast & Furious 9 was bumped to April 2021, No Time to Die moved to November, and Disney’s Mulan and Black Widow are indefinitely delayed. Paramount sold its comedy The Lovebirds to Netflix, effectively punting on any kind of theatrical release (a move the studio has resorted to before). The next mega-blockbuster still on deck is Wonder Woman 1984 from Warner Bros., due out on June 5, which the studio has insisted will not receive an online release. That’s an early sign that what NATO is arguing is true—that even though people are sheltering at home in search of interesting things to watch, studios have little incentive to release an expensive superhero movie to home viewers first.