To watch a lot of shows about teenagers on Netflix these days is to experience a world about as aesthetically and topically removed from modern teenagedom as possible. There’s no YouTube, no influencers, no political advocacy or climate-change awareness. Technology is sparse. (I Am Not Okay contains a lone reference to Instagram, and one subplot involves a USB drive, but its classrooms are devoid of computers.) When smartphones do pop up, as on the teen mystery series The Society or the Danish dystopian drama The Rain, they’re rendered unusable by unseen forces. On 13 Reasons Why, entire seasons revolve around analog technology like audio tapes and Polaroid cameras. These choices are made, at least in part, out of practical necessity: Face-to-face conversations still carry more dramatic impact than text threads flitting across the screen.

But something else seems to be happening, too. At this point, Netflix’s commissioning of shows that eschew modernity—and are set in unspecified eras defined by throwback stylistic elements—is a feature, not a bug. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, like the CW shows Riverdale (streaming on Netflix) and Katy Keene, combines the 1960s visual qualities of Archie comics with the gender politics of Teen Vogue. On the recent Ryan Murphy Netflix drama The Politician, teenage characters styled themselves like 1950s housewives and talked girlishly of “reducing” for prom. The worlds that Sex Education and I Am Not Okay occupy are selectively topical enough to feel relevant (sex positivity, sexuality, and inclusivity all feature), but retro enough to be escapist, sidestepping the burden of considering real life.

As the debate over art versus algorithm rages on, it’s hard to say whether Netflix is deliberately positioning itself as a home for nostalgic content or is simply giving viewers more of what they’ve proved they want. Another question is whether shows like Sex Education and I Am Not Okay are actually aimed at teenagers at all. (In 2019, Stranger Things 3 was also the most popular Netflix series among viewers aged 25 to 37.) Netflix rarely releases data about which of its target demographics are watching what, but the service gained popularity in part as a place for viewers to comfort-watch classic series: Friends, The Office, Frasier. For Gen Z viewers, who missed them the first time around, the thrill has come from discovery.

More recently, as the streaming wars have caused these shows’ original networks to claim them back, Netflix has compensated by giving more of its own series a nostalgic bent. In its earliest days, the company built its reputation on dramatic series that were informed by current issues and topical themes, such as Orange Is the New Black, Master of None, and One Day at a Time. As those shows have concluded, though, the defining trend among Netflix scripted originals is escapism: highly stylized worlds that have the luxury of ignoring cultural flashpoints. (Gentefied, which debuted in February, is a notable exception.)

That’s not to say that nostalgia is specifically new. TV viewers during the ’80s watched The Wonder Years and Happy Days with the same wistfulness with which Millennials and Gen Xers watch Stranger Things now. But rarely has a whole entertainment platform targeting prime demographics—as opposed to, say, Cozi TV or Nick at Nite—seemed to define itself as a place where the realities of the present can be so efficiently soothed. The fealty of TV creators to the ’80s in particular is noteworthy. Cultural products during that decade were defined by futurism; they looked forward exuberantly to a 21st century with flying cars, space wars, paranormal revelations, and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Now the reality of late capitalism makes it harder and harder to imagine a future for humanity at all, let alone one with the potential for progress. When looking forward isn’t an option, looking back can be a comfort. When television panders to nostalgia—which comes from the Greek words nostos, meaning “to go home,” and algos, meaning “pain”—it isn’t just evoking bygone cultural products. It’s evoking a time when hope came more easily.