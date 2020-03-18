Let the Algorithm Guide You

My first few days at home in front of my TV were aimless. Like every Netflix subscriber, I’m at the mercy of the service’s algorithm—there’s no easy way to plumb its catalog, no A-to-Z list of every single movie available on the app. I flitted around the many genre carousels, settling on movies like Outbreak because of their passing relevance to the news of the day. Next, a hunger for comedy led me to Gillian Robespierre’s charming Obvious Child, which summoned nostalgia for a particular era of life in Brooklyn and the chunky little iPhones we all used to have. Anxiety over the loss of live sports had me flick on Miracle, the Disney dramatization of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s journey. Utter laziness brought about a viewing of Netflix original Spenser Confidential, a forgettable two-hour dose of Mark Wahlberg landing punches on any corrupt Boston cop he can find. But such browsing can get old, quickly. I craved newness, and the theaters in my city were shut down indefinitely.

Try Your Shelves

So I moved on to my shelves, going through the various films I own (digitally or on Blu-ray) but that I’ve never seen, including most of the Friday the 13th horror series and some Criterion Collection box sets. Chances are you have some unwatched movies tucked away in your home, too. Consider digging them out and whiling away an evening or two with them. There’s an undeniable endorphin rush that comes with crossing items off a list—isn’t that good for the immune system?

There’s More Than Just Netflix

Once I’m done with my shelves, the internet is a treasure trove of cinematic stockpiles waiting to be raided. And I’m not just talking about the swirling morass of content offered by sites such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Personally, I’m fond of The Criterion Channel, which at $11 per month has a robust and rotating selection of curated classics, cult favorites, and less well-known international films. Criterion creates lists based on story theme, cinematic movement, and director’s filmographies, a series of mini film schools to make watching movies feel a little more practical. Mubi is another great service that’s the closest we can get to arthouse cinema right now, cycling in a new film every day and giving subscribers 30 days to view it. Other solid options include Kanopy, which is available for free through many public libraries; Shudder, a horror-focused site; and, of course, Disney+ and similar services from big studios.

Just Look for the Serendipity

I wonder sometimes if I’m overthinking my project-oriented approach. Maybe streaming services are most useful, in this strange moment, as nostalgic providers of therapeutic familiarity. With every bit of world news prompting dread and frustration, what’s the harm in watching the 1995 BBC Pride & Prejudice miniseries for the millionth time before you head to bed? As I wrote this piece, I had a live-stream of the Monterey Bay Aquarium playing on my screen, and every few minutes I’d pause to soak in the images of jellyfish floating by. I will continue my cinematic projects and try to make each viewing experience feel like more than just a way to pass the time. But sometimes I might just need to gaze at a jellyfish.