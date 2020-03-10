Read: Kelly Reichardt talks with Bong Joon Ho about how she made ‘First Cow’

Both Cookie and the cow have come west with the boom of “soft gold,” the beaver fur industry that drove European interests all the way to the Pacific Northwest. While the cow is a purely ornamental possession of the reigning trading company’s Chief Factor (Toby Jones), Cookie’s journey west is about the promise of a new, independent life. He befriends a Chinese immigrant named King Lu (Orion Lee), a fellow outsider in search of a future, and the two men quickly hit upon a bizarre but simple business scheme. They steal the milk from the Chief Factor’s cow at night and use it to make donut-esque treats that they dub “oily cakes”—and that soon catch the attention of the Chief Factor himself.

“History hasn’t gotten here yet,” King tells Cookie wistfully, envisioning Oregon as a world where he can live outside the boundaries of social station and nationality. Yet the viewer knows that commerce is flooding in, and that the Chief Factor’s cow is only the first milestone of many in a land that will be radically transformed. Cookie and King’s surreptitious milking of the cow can barely be called a crime, yet the Chief Factor’s status forbids it; the cow and her milk are his property. For all the mythos around the frontier as a land of opportunity, Oregon’s ranks of power are already so rigid that even Cookie and King’s humble dreams of entrepreneurship sound far-fetched.

Reichardt has long excelled at smuggling those kinds of provocative messages into such simple, spare narratives. Wendy and Lucy, a 2008 drama about a young homeless woman trying to make her way up to Alaska in search of work, uses a series of small obstacles to build up a crushing sense of futility, demonstrating how a seemingly minor inconvenience can amount to life or death for someone on the margins of society. Though First Cow lacks that film’s contemporary thrust, it has the same atmosphere of hopelessness for Cookie and King in the face of encroaching capitalism, mercilessly chugging down the Columbia River like an entire barge full of cattle.

Even so, Reichardt’s astonishing gift at managing tone ensures that First Cow never comes off as bleak or unrelentingly grim. Cookie and King’s connection is genuinely heartwarming. Reichardt depicts many of their misadventures (including a mission that involves making a clafoutis for the Chief Factor and his upper-crust guests) with a light comic touch, which turns riveting as the stakes get higher for King and Cookie’s baking operation. First Cow is a masterwork of indie cinema—a tale that’s both charming and unsparing, suffused with equal measures of wonder and dread.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.