“[B]ecause women are underrepresented in puzzle content and creation. Clues and answers that are stereotypically masculine are ‘general interest;’ clues and answers that are stereotypically feminine are ‘niche’ or ‘obscure.’ … [W]e’re so far from [parity] that a few puzzles with exclusively women’s names wouldn’t get us there … [and feminism here means] ‘we acknowledge the systemic forces that threaten women, we speak up when we see those forces represented in crosswords, and we call on our community to do better.’”

Hoelscher appeared, replied to Levy, and said she’d submitted the puzzle with no men, but wasn’t surprised when the Times editors changed that.

Crossword editors are strange arbiters of cultural relevance. Read tweets by Awkwafina or Olivia Wilde on learning they’ve been immortalized in the black-and-white grid—it’s the bookish version of handprints on a slab outside Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. But any pub trivia attendee—exposed to categories on craft beer or things that smell like sourdough or whatever the emcee is into—will tell you personnel is policy. That crossword mainstays like The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Journal are largely written, edited, fact-checked, and test-solved by older white men, dictates what makes it into the 15x15 grid, and what’s kept out.

When editors review a puzzle submission, they mark it up—minus signs next to obscurities or variant spellings, check marks by lively vocabulary. But one editor’s demerit is another solver’s lexicon. Constructors constantly argue with editors that their culture is puzzleworthy, only to hear feedback greased by bias, and occasional outright sexism or racism. (Publications are anonymized in the editor feedback that follows.) MARIE KONDO wouldn’t be familiar enough “to most solvers, especially with that unusual last name.” GAY EROTICA is an “envelope-pusher that risks solver reactions.” (According to XwordInfo.com, a blog that tracks crossword statistics, EROTICA has appeared in the New York Times puzzle, as one example, over 40 times since 1950.) BLACK GIRLS ROCK “might elicit unfavorable responses.” FLAVOR FLAV, in a puzzle I wrote, earned a minus sign.

“Popular music,” the American Values Club crossword editor Ben Tausig told me, “where lots of young women and people of color are visible, is regularly dismissed as too ephemeral for a Great Crossword Puzzle.” He added, “ephemerality is the code word, exclusion is the result.”

And while some corners of culture are kept out of crosswords, some troubling aspects of language creep in. The New York Times puzzle has weathered deep sensitivity issues of late, including allowing a racial slur in the grid last January, despite unequivocal protestations from those who saw the puzzle pre-publication. Other transgressions include clues for ILLEGAL (“One caught by border patrol”); MEN (“Exasperated comment from a feminist”); and HOOD (“Place with homies”). In many cases, editorial changes warp a constructor’s original, inoffensive clue.