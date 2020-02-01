Skylar Diggins-Smith, a current free agent and former point guard for the Dallas Wings, missed the 2019 season after giving birth last spring. She had been vocal recently about the difficulties she’d faced during pregnancy, noting that she hadn’t told “a soul” in her organization that she was expecting throughout the 2018 season, and that she suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her child. In November, Diggins-Smith told ESPN that she would be bringing her experience to the negotiating table for the new contract. “I’ve already reached out to a few moms. As we negotiate with the CBA [collective-bargaining agreement], how can we improve things?” she said. “It’s about prioritization; we can’t have everything. But I’m going to bring that portion to the table because I’m a mom."

In the end, Diggins-Smith was pleased with the newly announced contract, tweeting, “Say what you want, but at the end of the day, we’re out here making REAL CHANGE! And when he’s old enough to understand, I know my son will be proud of me and that’s EVERYTHING.”

While salaries are still vastly unequal between male and female professional basketball players, guaranteeing paid leave could bode well for the future of equal pay for women athletes. Unpaid or low-paid leave, especially in the United States—the only industrialized nation in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave—is one of the main culprits keeping the gender wage gap wrenched open. Women tend to miss out on pay not just during the time period of childbirth and child-rearing, but also for the rest of their career in the form of lost job experience, and loss of raises and promotions.

The discussion about paid parental leave can be uncomfortable in many working environments, but negotiating for it as a female athlete is particularly loaded. These players have struggled for decades to convince sports federations, league owners, and fans alike that they deserve to earn a decent living as athletes in the first place, so asking for paid maternity leave seems doubly difficult. “I think it was taboo,” Charlene Weaving, a human-kinetics professor at St. Francis Xavier University, told me. There are “so many stigmas and stereotypes around pregnant women that people didn’t talk about [pregnant athletes].”

Most female athletes in the U.S. haven’t had access to paid leave. For instance, the National Women’s Soccer League, a fledgling organization with only modest salaries, doesn’t offer the benefit. The previous contract with the U.S. women’s national soccer team offered just 50 percent of athlete pay during maternity leave; the current agreement reportedly offers more, but details have not been made public. The team is suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay and the same marketing budgets as the men’s national team.