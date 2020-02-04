Even when the Patriots won exciting Super Bowls, it typically appeared as if they’d done so by gradually strangling the life out of their opponents: dominating on the defensive side of the ball, running the ball carefully and efficiently on offense, and relying on Tom Brady to make no major mistakes at clutch moments. The team became embroiled in enervating scandals and projected endless surliness. And the players themselves didn’t even seem to be enjoying their own preeminence anymore.

But on Sunday the Patriots were gone (Brady’s attempt to hijack the Super Bowl via Hulu commercial felt like a naked ploy for attention that viewers were better off ignoring). And here were some new faces to supplant Bill Belichick, a coach who’s comfortable playing the role of diabolical genius, and Brady, who became the greatest quarterback of all-time by approaching the position with the precision and calculation of a Westworld android. The 49ers’ 40-year-old coach, Kyle Shanahan, is widely regarded as a savant who constructed a cutting-edge offense around the eclectic assortment of characters he had to work with: a work-in-progress quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo; an emotive and difficult-to-tackle tight end, George Kittle; a fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, who reinvigorated what was regarded as a dying and antiquated position; and a handful of journeyman running backs like Raheem Mostert, who had spent time with six different teams before landing with the 49ers. Shanahan managed to meld old concepts about the sport with new ones, and recasted his offense each week during the season to counter the strengths of nearly every defense he faced. The sport felt fresher than it had in years, as the league was dragged from its traditionally staid ideals toward a product that’s far more interesting to watch.

Maybe you can argue that the Patriots helped with some of that—it was Belichick, after all, who first mainstreamed the idea of attempting to convert on 4th down in crucial situations. But nevertheless, football needed an infusion of new energy if it hoped to maintain its place as a towering fixture in American culture. That was what viewers got on Sunday night: A Super Bowl that was anything but a bloated drag, at the tail end of a season defined by energetic and diverse and forward-thinking schemes.

It’s just one game, of course, and one season, and it can never give the full measure of what the NFL’s future might look like. It won’t eliminate the grave questions looming over the sport: the concerns about concussions and CTE, the lack of African American head-coaching hires, the problem of domestic violence among its star players like the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, who caught a key pass from Mahomes that turned the game around. But it gave fans hope that maybe there can be a future. At a moment when professional football has become a repository for America’s overarching political and cultural anxieties, it was nice to see the sport right itself—if only for a moment—behind the most dynamic individual quarterback talent maybe ever. Mahomes can’t fix all of the game’s problems, but it does seem as if he might be able to find an angle for football to evolve into something better.