Of course, other studio romances starring black actors have been made since 1997’s Love Jones. Even without accounting for indie films or web series, the past two decades have produced a modest slate of comedies with black leads: Films such as 2010’s Just Wright, with Queen Latifah and Common; 2011’s ensemble romance Jumping the Broom; and 2016’s Terrence J and Cassie vehicle, The Perfect Match. Unlike The Photograph, many of these 2010s movies skewed remarkably light—whether in the tone of their scripts, the exposure of their cameras, and the complexion of their casts.

Meghie’s film is different on all three counts. Rae and Stanfield’s darker-skinned characters sit in plant-shrouded bars, walk through shadowy city corridors, and sip whiskey in Mae’s dim apartment during a rainstorm. The film alternates between past scenes set in Louisiana, many of them inspired by the photographer Carrie Mae Weems’s somber Kitchen Table Series, and sharper vignettes of the Millennials’ hectic New York world, most often at night. With the exception of a few delightful scenes in Michael’s brother (Lil Rel Howery) and sister-in-law’s (Teyonah Parris) home, Mae and Michael seem to always be on the move. There’s no explicit callback to Darius and Nina’s iconic motorcycle ride in Love Jones, but The Photograph captures the uncertainty of its protagonists’ courtship with a similar eye toward unexpected moments of closeness.

The effect of setting the film during evening hours is a kind of heightened intimacy. Even as their backdrops recede into dusk, Michael and Mae’s faces are always in gentle focus, their skin radiant. In this, Meghie’s film echoes some of the stylistic choices that have distinguished Rae’s HBO series Insecure, of which Meghie directed an episode in Season 3. “When I spoke to [The Photograph’s cinematographer Mark Schwartzbard] I was like, ‘I just want this to feel super saturated. Very warm. I don’t want to shy away from the melanin,’” Meghie said. “‘I want it to be even browner and even more golden and [for] the whole film to feel very sumptuous.’”

The Photograph is strategic in how it plays with darkness. “Especially when you’re shooting black skin, there can be a tendency—if you don’t have the right [director of photography] or colorist—to brighten [the scene] up so you can see [the actors]. And you’re just like, Great. Now it’s ugly,” Meghie said with a laugh. But The Photograph’s colorist Mitch Paulson, she noted, was different and “always tried to use as little light as possible.” In addition to focusing on Michael and Mae’s relationship, the film incorporates flashbacks of Mae’s Louisiana-born mother, Christina (Chanté Adams), and her love interest at the time, Isaac (Y’lan Noel). The morning after Christina and Isaac’s first love scene, the glow of their New Orleans hotel room is palpable but restrained. Meghie described how shooting the scene with minimal lighting allowed Paulson to drawn attention to Adams and Noel’s “gorgeous skin tone” while also “keeping the room kind of shadowed and divine.”