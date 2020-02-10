Last fall, as his brilliant black comedy Parasite began to reach American audiences, the South Korean director Bong Joon-ho offered a straightforward assessment during the chaotic leadup to the U.S. awards season. “The Oscars are not an international film festival,” he told Vulture’s E. Alex Jung then. “They’re very local.”



In two crisp sentences, Bong both described and rejected the Academy’s historic treatment of films outside its voters’ familiar, narrow purviews. The Oscars have never been the pinnacle of artistic recognition for films made outside the U.S. (and perhaps Europe). Yet Parasite’s incredible run at last night’s ceremony—it picked up a total of four awards—marked a departure from the staid playbook typically used by the Academy. Most thrillingly, Bong’s film won Best Picture, prevailing over the predicted options from directors such as Martin Scorsese and Sam Mendes. In doing so, Parasite became the first non-English language movie to win the Academy’s top award—and made history.



But even before tonight, Parasite had already earned all the accomplishments that really matter; it didn’t need an Oscar. The film had garnered critical acclaim, resonated with audiences in Bong’s home country as well as with viewers around the world, and achieved an unprecedented awards-season run. The film ensorcelled American moviegoers willing to “overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles,” as Bong shrewdly noted through his interpreter Sharon Choi while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Foreign-Language Film last month.

Bong’s sharp commentary on the myopia of Hollywood institutions is hardly surprising. The veteran director’s work has long explored the dark social forces that shape the world, and Parasite is no different. The film follows Kim Ki-woo (played by Choi Woo-shik), an enterprising young man who’s secured a tutoring job for the rich Park family. Soon, Ki-woo hatches a devious scheme to ensure that his sister, father, and mother are all hired by the Parks. The Kims move through the Parks’ world as studious interlopers, alternately observing the wealth around them from a distance and gleefully availing themselves of its spoils. Like many of Bong’s films, Parasite builds to its crescendo slowly—and the economic differences that kept its characters tied to one another lead to a dizzying climax.



Of the six categories in which it was nominated, Parasite won in four: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Director, and Best Picture. (It lost for production design and film editing.) When accepting the Best Screenplay trophy, Bong once again offered a profound reflection on the imbalanced expectations for filmmakers outside the U.S.: “Writing a script is always such a lonely process; we never write to represent our countries,” he said via Choi, before adding in English: “But this is [the] very first Oscar to South Korea.” He is also the first Asian filmmaker to win that particular award.



Later, while accepting his trophy for Best Director, Bong shouted out two of the auteurs who’d been nominated alongside him. He recalled studying Martin Scorsese’s oeuvre in school and gave a heartwarming shoutout to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino. After the Best Picture win, Bong ceded the stage to Kwak Shinae, his co-producer. “We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy,” she said via Choi. “I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.”