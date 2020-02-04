david hindley / ld entertainment / roadside attractions

Best Actress

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Despite the presence of three young and exciting talents (Erivo, Johansson, and Ronan) who have yet to win a trophy, this race has been seemingly locked since September upon the release of the biopic Judy. Though Zellweger already has an Oscar (she won for Cold Mountain in 2004), she is doing one of the Academy’s favorite things—impersonating a celebrity, which meant tackling the serious challenge of imitating Judy Garland’s voice for several concert scenes. That, combined with the narrative around Zellweger’s comeback as an actress after a six-year break, will be enough to propel her to a second win, despite subtler and bolder performances from much of her competition. Ronan, now a four-time nominee at the age of 25, did some of her most confident work to date in Little Women, but as is so often the case with the Oscars, she’ll likely have to wait until she’s considered overdue for a win.

Who Will Win: Renée Zellweger

Who Ought to Win: Saoirse Ronan

niko tavernise / warner bros.

Best Actor

Nominees: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

For the last few years, this has been a comparatively weak category, but you could build a compelling shortlist out of actors who were snubbed for a nomination this time around—Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Taron Egerton, Robert De Niro, Daniel Craig. After Marriage Story debuted on Netflix, it seemed the winner could be Adam Driver, now established as one of Hollywood’s premiere leading men, giving a dynamic and sympathetic performance for his close collaborator Noah Baumbach. But Oscar voters often favor work that leans on physical transformation, and that approach is best typified by Phoenix becoming gnarled and painfully thin for his discomfiting role as the Joker.

Despite the fact that a prior actor won for playing the Batman villain (Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight), Phoenix has won every major precursor for Joker and has given some thoughtful speeches as he picked up his trophies, shouting out his fellow nominees at the SAG awards and speaking about systemic racism in the film industry at the BAFTAs. Despite his prickly public reputation, this awards season has become a coronation for Phoenix, a four-time Oscar nominee who is highly regarded by his peers. My personal favorite of the year was Banderas’s quiet and devastating work in Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, but given that film’s much smaller box-office imprint, a nomination will probably be his only reward.

Who Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix